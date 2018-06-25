$5 Billion Thermal Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thermal Ceramics Market by Type (Ceramic Fibers and Insulation Bricks), End-Use Industry(Mining & Metal Processing, Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation),Temperature Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal ceramics market is estimated to be USD 3.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2023.

The high demand for thermal ceramics in various end-use industries, such as chemical & petrochemical, mining & metal processing, and manufacturing, are expected to drive the thermal ceramics market.

Based on type, the thermal ceramics market has been segmented into ceramic fibers and insulation bricks. The ceramic fibers segment is estimated to lead the market and is projected to grow at a higher rate than the insulation bricks segment during the forecast period. Ceramic fibers have an exceptionally low thermal conductivity, which makes them an energy-saving material. Additionally, they have low density, low thermal inertia, excellent temperature control inside the insulating surface, no preheat requirement, chemical stability, and are flexible, light in weight, and convenient to install. These properties have led to their growing preference and usage over other insulation products.

Based on temperature range, the thermal ceramics market has been segmented into 650 to 1,000C, 1,000 to 1,400C, and 1,400 to 1,6000C. The 1,000 to 1,400C segment is estimated to be the largest temperature range segment of the market and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The products operating in this range are used in an arena of applications, including high temperature filtration, refractory back-up for aluminum melting and holding furnaces, aluminum furnace tap-out plug cover and parting agent, aluminum distributor pan linings, gaskets for any high temperature application, back up lining for metal troughs, process heaters, ceramic kilns, annealing furnaces, heat treating furnaces, thermal oxidizers, high temperature gaskets and seals, and heat shields. Refractory ceramic fibers, low bio-persistent alkaline earth silicate fibers, and polycrystalline fibers are used for this temperature range.

Mining & metal processing is the largest end-use industry segment of the thermal ceramics market due to the huge demand for thermal ceramics in the production and processing of metals. The large production of metals has resulted in the high demand for thermal ceramics in kilns, furnaces, and other high-temperature insulation applications. Manufacturing is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the thermal ceramics market. This segment includes high growth industries, such as cement, glass, refractory, ceramic, transportation, and electronics & electrical.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Thermal Ceramics Market

4.2 Thermal Ceramics APAC Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Thermal Ceramics Market, By Temperature Range

4.4 Thermal Ceramics Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Thermal Ceramics Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Energy Savings

5.2.1.2 Rapid Infrastructural Development in Emerging Economies of APAC

5.2.1.3 High Growth Potential in Non-Metallic Minerals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Carcinogenic Nature of Ceramic Fibers

5.2.2.2 Environmental Concerns Related to Refractories

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Low Bio-Persistent Materials

5.2.3.2 Need for Recycling of Refractories

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Automotive Industry

5.4.4 Chemical Industry

5.5 Energy Consumption Data, 2016

5.6 Crude Oil Production Data, 2016

5.7 Steel Industry Data, 2016

5.8 Manufacturing GDP Growth Rate, 2016



6 Expert Interview



7 Thermal Ceramics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ceramic Fibers

7.2.1 Vitreous Alumina-Silica Ceramic Fiber

7.2.1.1 Refractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

7.2.2 Low Bio-Persistent Ceramic Fibers

7.2.3 Polycrystalline Ceramic Fibers

7.3 Insulating Firebricks

7.3.1 Acidic Refractory Bricks

7.3.2 Neutral Refractory Bricks

7.3.3 Basic Refractory Bricks



8 Thermal Ceramics Market, By Temperature Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 650-1,000C

8.3 1,000-1,400C

8.4 1,400-1,600C



9 Thermal Ceramics Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemical & Petrochemical

9.2.1 Chemical

9.2.2 Petrochemical

9.3 Mining & Metal Processing

9.3.1 Iron & Steel

9.3.2 Aluminum

9.3.3 Others

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Cement

9.4.2 Glass

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Ceramics

9.5 Power Generation

9.6 Others



10 Thermal Ceramics Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Investment & Expansion

11.3.2 Merger & Acquisition

11.3.3 New Product Launch

11.3.4 Agreement



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Morgan Thermal Ceramics

12.2 Unifrax

12.3 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials

12.4 Isolite Insulating Products

12.5 RHI Magnesita

12.6 3M

12.7 Ibiden

12.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.9 Rath

12.10 Yeso Insulating Products

12.11 Others

12.11.1 Bnz Materials

12.11.2 Pyrotek

12.11.3 Promat



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qx73rl/5_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-billion-thermal-ceramics-market---global-forecast-to-2023-300671655.html

SOURCE Research and Markets