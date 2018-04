2017 Annnual report

27 April 2018

Lenta Ltd. (the "Company")

Publication of the Company's annual report and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "Annual Report")

The Company today announces the publication of its Annual Report. It can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Albert Avetikov

Director for Investor Relations

112 Savushkina Street

Saint Petersburg

Russia 197374

Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44