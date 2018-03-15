2018 Connected Aircraft Global Market Report Forecast to 2022 - Market to Reach $7.16 Billion Growing at a CAGR of 16.83%

DUBLIN, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Connected Aircraft Market by Type (Systems, Solutions), Application (Commercial, Military), Connectivity (Inflight, Air-to-Air, and Air-to-Ground Connectivity), Frequency Band (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, L-Band), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The connected aircraft market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.29 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.16 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.83% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to increasing need for operational efficiency, rising aircraft deliveries, and growing need to upgrade existing connectivity systems.

Based on type, the connected aircraft market is segmented into systems and solutions. The solutions segment is estimated to lead the connected aircraft market in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing passenger traffic and growing demand for inflight connectivity are driving the solutions segment.

Based on application, the connected aircraft market is segmented into commercial and military. The commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher rate, owing to the increasing aircraft orders from Asia Pacific and Middle East countries.

Based on connectivity, the connected aircraft market is segmented into inflight connectivity, air-to-air connectivity, and air-to-ground connectivity. The increasing demand for inflight entertainment and passenger connectivity is driving the growth of the inflight connectivity segment.

Based on frequency band, the connected aircraft market is segmented into Ka-band, Ku-band, and L-band. The Ku-band segment is projected to grow at the highest rate because of its capability to transmit high-speed data.

Based on region, the connected aircraft market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to lead the connected aircraft market in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period. There are major commercial aircraft manufacturers and airlines in North America such as Boeing (US), American Airlines (US), United Airlines (US) and Bombardier (Canada), which generate a high demand for connected aircraft products.

Cybersecurity concerns by the airlines in emerging economies is one of the factors restraining the growth of the connected aircraft market. Major strategies undertaken by various companies include new product developments and contracts. The competitive leadership section compares various companies operating in the connected aircraft market. Major players in the connected aircraft market are Gogo (US), Honeywell (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), and Inmarsat (UK).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Connected Aircraft Market

4.2 Connected Aircraft Market Growth, By Type

4.3 Connected Aircraft Market, By Connectivity

4.4 Connected Aircraft Market, By Application

4.5 Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market Share



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Operational Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Airline & Passenger Safety

5.2.1.4 Increasing Need to Upgrade Existing Connectivity Systems

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Focus on Reducing Maintenance Time

5.2.2.2 Enhanced Passenger Travel Experience

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Cybersecurity Issues

5.2.3.2 Existing Backlog of Aircraft Deliveries



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain

6.2.1 Prominent Companies

6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 End Users (Aircraft Manufacturers & Airline Companies)

6.3 Key Influencers

6.4 Emerging Technologies

6.4.1 E-Enabled Aircraft Health Monitoring System

6.4.2 Loadable Software Airplane Parts (LSAP)

6.4.3 Advantages of LSAP Include:

6.4.4 Aircraft Interface Device (AID)

6.4.5 Application Virtualization

6.4.6 Development of Smart Antennas



7 Connected Aircraft Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Systems

7.2.1 Satellite Communication Systems

7.2.2 Data Management Systems

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Solutions

7.3.1 Fuel Monitoring Systems

7.3.2 Flight Management Systems

7.3.3 Electronic Flight Bags

7.3.4 Aircraft Monitoring & Communication Systems

7.3.5 Passenger & Crew Connectivity Systems

7.3.6 Others



8 Connected Aircraft Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

8.2.2 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

8.3 Military

8.3.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

8.3.2 Rotary-Wing Aircraft



9 Connected Aircraft Market, By Connectivity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inflight Connectivity, By End Use

9.3 Air-To-Ground Connectivity, By End Use

9.4 Aircraft-To-Aircraft Connectivity, By End Use



10 Connected Aircraft Market, By Frequency Band

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ka-Band

10.3 Ku-Band

10.4 L-Band



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 By Country

11.2.1.1 US

11.2.1.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 By Country

11.3.1.1 UK

11.3.1.2 Germany

11.3.1.3 France

11.3.1.4 Italy

11.3.1.5 Spain

11.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 By Country

11.4.1.1 China

11.4.1.2 Russia

11.4.1.3 Japan

11.4.1.4 India

11.4.1.5 Australia

11.4.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East

11.5.1 By Country

11.5.1.1 UAE

11.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.3 Turkey

11.5.1.4 Rest of the Middle East

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 By Region

11.6.1.1 Latin America

11.6.1.2 Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Connected Aircraft Market

12.2.1 New Product Launches

12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements and Acquisitions

12.2.3 Contracts



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Gogo

13.3 Honeywell International

13.4 Panasonic Avionics

13.5 Thales

13.6 Global Eagle Entertainment

13.7 Rockwell Collins

13.8 Zodiac Aerospace

13.9 Inmarsat

13.10 Cobham

13.11 Bae Systems

13.12 Kontron

13.13 Viasat

13.14 Digecor



