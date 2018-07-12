|
2018 Global Strategic Business Report: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing - High Potential Benefits, But Concerns Persist
The "Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions in US$ Thousand.
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Genetic Testing: A Synopsis
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing: An Overview
Market Overview
Major Factors Impacting DTC Genetic Testing Market
Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend
Authorities Grappling With Setting Appropriate Regulations for DTC Genetic Testing
Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing
Regulations to Determine Market Viability
Potential Benefits Outweigh Concerns
DTC Genetic Testing: High Potential Benefits, But Concerns Persist
Quality Assurance
Confidentiality of Genetic Information
Price and Related Services
Greater Chances of Misinterpretation
Regulatory Headwinds and Data Paucity Impacting DTC Genetic Testing Market
Despite Progress in DTC Genetic Testing Regulations, Concerns Still Linger
Transparency of Data: Bugbear of DTC Genetic Testing Companies
The Contextual Privacy Conundrum
Increasing Adoption Raises the Threat of Data Breach
DTC Genetic Testing Companies
An Unregulated Lot
Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc. Ruling Removes Potential Barriers for DTC Genetic Testing Companies
Competitive Scenario
Recent Transactions in DTC Genetics Testing Market
2. OVERVIEW OF DTC GENETIC TESTING BY MODALITY
Non-Invasive Prenatal Genetic Testing
A Resounding Success
DTC Genetic Testing in Ophthalmology
Seeking an Easy Way Out
DTC Genetic Testing in Cystic Fibrosis
3. DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER GENETIC TESTING: AN OVERVIEW
DTC Genetic Testing
An Introduction
Process of DTC Genetic Testing
Preface to Genetic Testing
Genetic Testing and Applications
Advantages of DTC Genetic Testing
Risks Involved in DTC Genetic Testing
Interpretation of Results
Positive Tested Result
Negative Tested Result
Select DTC Genetic Testing Companies and Tests Offered
4. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
MyHeritage Introduces MyHeritage DNA Services to Help Uncover Familial Ethnicity and History
23andMe Reintroduces Genetic Testing Kit for Fewer Diseases in US Market
LabCorp Launches VistaSeq Hereditary Cancer Panel Focusing on Commonly Diagnosed Cancers
Quest Diagnostics and Inserm Launch BRCA Share, a Datashare Initiative with Open Access to BRCA1 and BRCA2 Genetic Data
23andMe Rolls Out Personal Genome Service in the UK
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Color Genomics Raises US$45 million in Series B Funding Led by General Catalyst
Human Longevity Closes US$220 million Series B Funding
Silver Lakes and GIC Acquire Minority Stake in Ancestry.com
23andMe Bags FDA Approval for Personal Genome Service, a DTC Genetic Test for Bloom Syndrome
23andMe Completes US$ 115 million Series E Financing
Angel Investors Pump in US$1.1 million into Mapmygenome in Pre-series A Funding
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
23andMe, Inc. (USA)
Ancestry.com, LLC (USA)
Any Lab Test Now (USA)
Color Genomics, Inc. (USA)
Counsyl, Inc. (USA)
Direct Laboratory Services, LLC (USA)
Gene by Gene, Ltd. (USA)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
Mapmygenome India Limited (India)
Positive Bioscience, Inc. (India)
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Request A Test, Ltd. (USA)
Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC (USA)
Xcode Life Sciences (India)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 43)
- The United States (28)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (8)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f6nn4d/directtoconsumer?w=5
