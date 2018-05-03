2018 SMCC Sponsorship Marketing Award Winners Announced

TORONTO, May 2, 2018 /CNW/ - The Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC) announced the recipients of the 2018 Sponsorship Marketing Awards (SMAs) at the awards ceremony held this evening at the Royal Conservatory of Music. The annual awards ceremony honours top tier properties, brands and agencies who have positively shifted the landscape of sponsorship marketing through not only meaningful connections with communities across Canada, but also through elevating business standards to drive brand and business results.

"We're particularly excited about this year's awards, as we continue to raise the bar in sponsorship marketing and continue to see this event grow, year over year," said Bonnie Hillman, President and Owner of A&C, a strategic communications agency, and Chair of the Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada.

With a record number of case submissions and attendees this year, winners were announced in thirteen categories, including the newly introduced Canada 150 category. "We had an unprecedented number of submissions, some new brands in the mix, and the quality was outstanding. The jury had a hard time selecting the winners, but I'm thrilled to congratulate the 2018 winners as they continue to deliver excellence and innovation in sponsorship marketing," said Jim Kozak, Chair of the 2018 SMA Judging Committee.

The 2018 SMCC Sponsorship Marketing Award winners are as follows:

ARTS & CULTURE

Gold: Scotiabank Giller Prize

BEST NEW INITIATIVE

Gold: Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers

Award of Distinction: Hudson's Bay: Grand Portage

BEST NEW INNOVATION

Gold: BMO200 Wish it Forward Campaign

Award of Distinction: Budweiser's Goal-Synced Arena

CANADA 150(New for 2018)

Gold: Hudson's Bay: Grand Portage

Award of Distinction: RBC Make 150 Count

CAUSE

Gold: Brita – Filter for Good

EVENTS & FESTIVALS

Award of Distinction: French's Food Company and Canadian National Exhibition

Award of Distinction: Air France at Toronto International Film Festival

SPORTS

Gold: Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers

MEDIA

Gold: BMO Raptor Suite Views

Award of Distinction: Scotiabank Heroes of Hockey

SUSTAINED SUCCESS

Gold: CIBC and the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA)

Award of Distinction: Rogers Hometown Hockey

HALL OF FAME, INDIVIDUAL

Andrea Shaw

Founder & Managing Partner

TTG Canada, TTG Partnerships & TORQUE Strategies

PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

In the category's second year, the judges couldn't choose just one property so they award Properties of the Year.

National Hockey League

Toronto FC

AGENCY OF THE YEAR

MKTG

BEST IN SHOW

Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers

We want to congratulate all of the award recipients and a special mention to the Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 for their success at the 2018 awards.

About Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC):

The Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC) was created in 2004 to drive advancements in the field of sponsorship marketing. The SMCC's mission is to help brands, agencies and properties unleash the power of sponsorship marketing through education on best practices, networking and celebrating success.

