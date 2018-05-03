|
2018 SMCC Sponsorship Marketing Award Winners Announced
TORONTO, May 2, 2018 /CNW/ - The Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC) announced the recipients of the 2018 Sponsorship Marketing Awards (SMAs) at the awards ceremony held this evening at the Royal Conservatory of Music. The annual awards ceremony honours top tier properties, brands and agencies who have positively shifted the landscape of sponsorship marketing through not only meaningful connections with communities across Canada, but also through elevating business standards to drive brand and business results.
"We're particularly excited about this year's awards, as we continue to raise the bar in sponsorship marketing and continue to see this event grow, year over year," said Bonnie Hillman, President and Owner of A&C, a strategic communications agency, and Chair of the Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada.
With a record number of case submissions and attendees this year, winners were announced in thirteen categories, including the newly introduced Canada 150 category. "We had an unprecedented number of submissions, some new brands in the mix, and the quality was outstanding. The jury had a hard time selecting the winners, but I'm thrilled to congratulate the 2018 winners as they continue to deliver excellence and innovation in sponsorship marketing," said Jim Kozak, Chair of the 2018 SMA Judging Committee.
The 2018 SMCC Sponsorship Marketing Award winners are as follows:
ARTS & CULTURE
Gold: Scotiabank Giller Prize
BEST NEW INITIATIVE
Gold: Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers
Award of Distinction: Hudson's Bay: Grand Portage
BEST NEW INNOVATION
Gold: BMO200 Wish it Forward Campaign
Award of Distinction: Budweiser's Goal-Synced Arena
CANADA 150(New for 2018)
Gold: Hudson's Bay: Grand Portage
Award of Distinction: RBC Make 150 Count
CAUSE
Gold: Brita – Filter for Good
EVENTS & FESTIVALS
Award of Distinction: French's Food Company and Canadian National Exhibition
Award of Distinction: Air France at Toronto International Film Festival
SPORTS
Gold: Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers
MEDIA
Gold: BMO Raptor Suite Views
Award of Distinction: Scotiabank Heroes of Hockey
SUSTAINED SUCCESS
Gold: CIBC and the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA)
Award of Distinction: Rogers Hometown Hockey
HALL OF FAME, INDIVIDUAL
Andrea Shaw
Founder & Managing Partner
TTG Canada, TTG Partnerships & TORQUE Strategies
PROPERTY OF THE YEAR
In the category's second year, the judges couldn't choose just one property so they award Properties of the Year.
National Hockey League
Toronto FC
AGENCY OF THE YEAR
MKTG
BEST IN SHOW
Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers
We want to congratulate all of the award recipients and a special mention to the Toronto Raptors/Go Daddy – Itty Bitty Ballers, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 for their success at the 2018 awards.
About Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC):
The Sponsorship Marketing Council Canada (SMCC) was created in 2004 to drive advancements in the field of sponsorship marketing. The SMCC's mission is to help brands, agencies and properties unleash the power of sponsorship marketing through education on best practices, networking and celebrating success.
