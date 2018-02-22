22nd Century Group to Present International Survey Findings at the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco Annual Meeting

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, will present at the 2018 Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco (SRNT) Annual Meeting results from a survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of 22nd Century Group. In May 2017, 22nd Century commissioned Harris Poll to administer the international survey of more than 6,000 adults ages 18 and older in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Conducted two months before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the Agency’s plan to mandate that all cigarettes sold in the United States contain only minimally or non-addictive levels of nicotine, the survey found that nearly 3 of every 4 adults in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom agree that the government should mandate that all cigarettes have very low, non-addictive levels of nicotine. "We look forward to sharing this information with the international scientists and researchers attending SRNT,” explained James Swauger, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Science and Regulatory Affairs at 22nd Century Group.

Results from the 22nd Century Group survey are consistent with other independent reports on the subject. Research published January 5, 2018 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health also reported broad public support for government-mandated reductions of nicotine content in cigarettes. Conducted by Allison M. Schmidt, et al, the study, "Attitudes towards Potential New Tobacco Control Regulations” reviewed data from a nationally representative telephone survey that was conducted in 2015 and was administered by the Center for Regulatory Research on Tobacco Communication (CRRTC). The survey found that 71% of 4,337 adults surveyed in the U.S. support an FDA policy requiring "companies to reduce nicotine in cigarettes.” Explaining the importance of their results, Schmidt, et al. point out: "Favorable attitudes toward tobacco control policies can contribute to policy adoption, effective implementation, and success in changing tobacco-related attitudes and behaviors.”

While stakeholders in the public health community, the regulatory community, and the tobacco industry will actively participate in the regulatory process, the public is far less likely to participate or to be represented in this discussion. On this point, Dr. Swauger noted, "We believe survey-based research – specifically addressing government-mandated nicotine reductions in cigarettes – represents an important means of developing an understanding of the public’s view on this novel public health initiative.”

Survey Methodology

22nd Century’s survey was conducted online by Harris Poll from May 24–28, 2017 among 2,148 adults ages 18 and older in the United States; 1,014 adults ages 18 and older in the United Kingdom; 1,056 adults ages 18 and older in Japan; 1,050 adults ages 18 and older in Canada; and 1,033 adults ages 18 and older in Australia. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact (716) 270-1523.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on genetic engineering and plant breeding which allows the increase or decrease of the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants. The Company’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp/cannabis strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com and www.botanicalgenetics.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of 22nd Century Group, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press release, including but not limited to our future revenue expectations. The words "may,” "would,” "will,” "expect,” "estimate,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, filed on March 8, 2017, including the section entitled "Risk Factors,” and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

