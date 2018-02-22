22nd Century Group to Present International Survey Findings at the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco Annual Meeting

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII),
a plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, will
present at the 2018 Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco
(SRNT) Annual Meeting results from a survey conducted by Harris Poll on
behalf of 22nd Century Group. In May 2017, 22nd Century commissioned
Harris Poll to administer the international survey of more than 6,000
adults ages 18 and older in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan,
and the United Kingdom.
Conducted two months before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
announced the Agency’s plan to mandate that all cigarettes sold in the
United States contain only minimally or non-addictive levels of
nicotine, the survey found that nearly 3 of every 4
adults in the
United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom agree
that the government should mandate that all cigarettes have very low,
non-addictive levels of nicotine. "We look forward to sharing this
information with the international scientists and researchers attending
SRNT,” explained James Swauger, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Science
and Regulatory Affairs at 22nd Century Group.
Results from the 22nd Century Group survey are consistent with other
independent reports on the subject. Research
published January 5, 2018 in the International Journal of
Environmental Research and Public Health also reported broad public
support for government-mandated reductions of nicotine content in
cigarettes. Conducted by Allison M. Schmidt, et al, the study,
"Attitudes towards Potential New Tobacco Control Regulations” reviewed
data from a nationally representative telephone survey that was
conducted in 2015 and was administered by the Center for Regulatory
Research on Tobacco Communication (CRRTC). The survey found that 71% of
4,337 adults surveyed in the U.S. support an FDA policy requiring
"companies to reduce nicotine in cigarettes.” Explaining the importance
of their results, Schmidt, et al. point out: "Favorable attitudes
toward tobacco control policies can contribute to policy adoption,
effective implementation, and success in changing tobacco-related
attitudes and behaviors.”
While stakeholders in the public health community, the regulatory
community, and the tobacco industry will actively participate in the
regulatory process, the public is far less likely to participate or to
be represented in this discussion. On this point, Dr. Swauger noted, "We
believe survey-based research – specifically addressing
government-mandated nicotine reductions in cigarettes – represents an
important means of developing an understanding of the public’s view on
this novel public health initiative.”
Survey Methodology
22nd Century’s survey was conducted online by Harris Poll from May
24–28, 2017 among 2,148 adults ages 18 and older in the United States;
1,014 adults ages 18 and older in the United Kingdom; 1,056 adults ages
18 and older in Japan; 1,050 adults ages 18 and older in Canada; and
1,033 adults ages 18 and older in Australia. This online survey is not
based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical
sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology,
including weighting variables, please contact (716) 270-1523.
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on genetic
engineering and plant breeding which allows the increase or decrease of
the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in
hemp/cannabis plants. The Company’s primary mission in tobacco is to
reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company’s primary mission in
hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp/cannabis strains for
important new medicines and agricultural crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com
and www.botanicalgenetics.com
for more information.
