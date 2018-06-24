26th GERRY WEBER OPEN 2018: The Perfect Fusion of Fashion and International Tennis

HALLE (WESTFALEN), Germany, June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Game, set, and match" was once again the motto at Germany's most important ATP 500 grass court event, the "GERRY WEBER OPEN", named after the international fashion group. Before the eyes of an enthusiastic crowd in the packed stadium, the finalists Roger Federer and Borna Ćorić made for an exciting final match. The winner Borna Ćorić was presented with the 24-carat gold-leaf and porcelain-embellished winner's trophy by Eva Herzigova, ambassador of the GERRY WEBER brand, Armin Laschet, the North-Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister and patron of the tournament, and Ralf Weber, GERRY WEBER International AG's CEO and tournament director of the GERRY WEBER OPEN.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710165/Gerry_Weber_International_AG.jpg )



The legendary GERRY WEBER OPEN Fashion Night was a fashion highlight and a brilliant prelude to the grand finale the following day. Eva Herzigova, the face of the campaign, took the opportunity to personally present her new Capsule collection. The international supermodel was the eye catcher on the red carpet. During the following stage talk with Creatice Vice-president Rena Marx, who is in charge overall of GERRY WEBER design, Eva Herzigova revealed just how much she enjoys working with GERRY WEBER, what constitutes her personal style, and favourite garments in the collection. "I find the black dress with the floral prints to be a great alternative to the usual classic design, and the red cashmere coat is my absolute favourite in the collection," says Eva Herzigova.

The stars of the world of sports, such as tennis world champion Roger Federer and Borna Ćorić could not stay away from the impressive fashion show on the eve of their big match. Many other prominent guests such as Noah Becker, Anja Kling, Franziska Schenk, Marco Ruck, Thomas Rupprath as well as Claudia Carpendale also enjoyed the exclusive evening to the fullest.

