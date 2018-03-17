ATX 3 444 0,7%  Dow 24 947 0,3%  Nasdaq 7 020 -0,2%  Euro 1,2288 -0,2% 
2nd World Happiness Summit™ Bigger and Better

MIAMI, March 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Happiness Summit 2018, produced by WOHASU™ LLC welcomed people from over 35 countries and 43 US states to the campus of the University of Miami yesterday.

The three-day event opened with lakeside yoga at dawn and featured the world's leading experts in the different disciplines that compose happiness. Experts like Tal Ben-Shahar, James Pawelski, Meghan McDonough, Richard Layard and Mo Gawdat took the stage before a full house in a setting carefully curated that included an indoor park, colorful benches and even a tree with balloon leaves, to show individuals practical tools to create a sustainable happiness practice. The experiential event also grouped people into tribes, each with a certified coach acting as a facilitator.

Participants entered the Shalala Student Center, where steps describing words that compose happiness brought guests to the third-floor main stage to begin their journey.

"This year's Summit is bigger than our inaugural event last year," said Karen Guggenheim, WOHASU™ LLC CEO and Co-Founder of the World Happiness Summit. "It is incredibly gratifying to see that in just two years WOHASU has indeed become a global movement."

Organizers announced the launch of the World Happiness Summit™ online store and revealed the theme of the World Happiness Summit™ 2019: Positive Disruption, which will take place on March 15 to 17, 2019.

For more information visit www.worldhappiness.world.

Media Contact: Katelyn Gimbelkatelyn@happinesssummit.world

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2nd-world-happiness-summit-bigger-and-better-300615624.html

SOURCE World Happiness Summit

