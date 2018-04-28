34th China Wedding Expo to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Hongqiao

The event takes an innovative approach and inaugurates the next chapter in a new era

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th China Wedding Expo, sponsored by the China Portrait Photography Society (CPPS) and the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, will be held concurrently with the 20th Shanghai International Photo & Imaging Expo (P&I Shanghai) and Shanghai Baby Photo Expo 2018 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from July 11 to July 13, 2018. The event is hosted by Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd. The 34th China Wedding Expo will house over 1,000 exhibitors from China and around the world across a 150,000-square meter space.

The event features four exhibition platforms (the Shanghai International Wedding Dress & Fashion Accessories Expo; the Shanghai Wedding Theme Photography Expo; the Shanghai Wedding Photo Album, Frame & Consumable Material Expo; and the Shanghai Wedding Supplies and Honeymoon Photography Expo) and 12 themed pavilions. As a trendsetter for the global wedding photography industry, the China Wedding Expo has become one of the world's largest and most influential fairs, serving as a witness to the development and growth of the Chinese wedding photography and related sectors.

The exhibition, relocated to a new site and now larger than ever, is designed to create a one-stop global wedding supply platform

The 34th China Wedding Expo will take place mainly in three exhibition halls (Hall 2, 3 and 4.1) within its new venue in the four-leaf clover-shaped National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) located in Hongqiao Central Business District, surpassing by a large margin the size of all previous editions of the event. A breakthrough design, improved support facilities in proximity and more convenient transportation links to the new venue will serve to boost the growth and development of the event. The organizers have set up a new layout that places products according to categories and buyers' purchasing habits, in a move to create an effective platform for exhibitors and buyers to communicate and close deals. The wide array of exhibits spanning an over 100,000 square meter space will include bridal gowns and fashion accessories, cosmetics, albums and photo frames, photographic settings and supplies, samples of theme wedding photography, travel photography, wedding planning supplies and franchising opportunities, as well as internet technologies and software for wedding photography studios. The exhibition will also run concurrently with the Baby Photo Expo (Autumn) and the 20th P&I Shanghai.

The event focuses on the changes taking place across the sector and aims to seek new business opportunities

According to statistics from the organizers, the event has attracted over 600 leading exhibitors from the USA, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and Italy, as well as many other countries and regions across the world. The expo will span three exhibition halls: Hall 3 for bridal gowns, cosmetics and fashion accessories; Hall 2 for samples of theme wedding photography, travel photography and franchising opportunities, wedding planning supplies and merchandise, photographic settings, space and window design, and internet technologies, in addition to consulting and training for wedding photography studios; and Hall 4.1 for albums and photo frames as well as photography equipment and supplies. The China Baby Photo Expo will take place in Hall 1, while the venue for P&I Shanghai will be Hall 5.1. The three exhibitions, held concurrently, aim to create a one-stop procurement, exhibition and communications platform for the global wedding and baby photography industry as well as the photographic equipment industry.

Notably, organizers of this year's exhibition are committed to improving brand recognition and quality by allocating in High-end Boutiquearea with the aim of creating an ideal platform for showcasing original and haute couture bridal gowns. In addition, a special zone Global Designer Impulses for foreign designer brands within the hall will display new and innovative products as well as bridal gowns created by several leading independent designers with global reputations, providing consumers with an access to more innovative and fine wedding dresses.

Exhibition Overview:

Date: July 11 to July 13, 2018

Venue: Halls 2, 3 and 4.1 within the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: No. 333, Song Ze Ave., Qingpu District (at the north gate of the exhibition center) and No.1888, Zhuguang Road (at the west gate of the exhibition center)

Transportation: Take Subway Line 2 to East Xujing Station, then take Exit 4, 5 or 6 (for entry via the west gate) or take Subway Line 17 to Zhuguang Road Station (for entry via the north gate)

For scheduling an appointment and more information about the event, please contact:

Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.,

Tel: (86) 21 6279 2828

Email: chinawedding@siec-ccpit.com

WeChat:

China Wedding Expo (WeChat account: china_weddingexpo)