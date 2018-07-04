Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
04.07.2018 21:00:00

3D Optical Microscopes 2018: Global Market Forecasts to 2022 - Growing Demand from Aerospace and Automotive Industries

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D Optical Microscope Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D optical microscope market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in demand from aerospace and automotive industries. The demand for high-performance vehicles is increasing worldwide. With the improvement in the global economy, the disposable income of households is increasing, and consumers can afford high-performance vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased application of 3D optical microscopes in various industries. The measurement of surface topography and the shape and size of microscopic surface features is important to ensure the quality of manufacturing processes and to meet the industry standards.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low frequency of repurchase. On an average, a 3D optical microscope has a useful life of about eight years. The instrument can perform effectively with minimal maintenance during its useful life and provide accurate results.

Key Vendors

  • Ametek
  • Bruker
  • Danaher
  • Olympus
  • Zeiss

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Automotive and aerospace- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Healthcare- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growth in demand from aerospace and automotive industries
  • Implementation of innovative technologies
  • Growing number of collaborations with academic institutes

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ametek
  • Bruker
  • Danaher
  • Olympus
  • Zeiss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvdgnn/3d_optical?w=5

