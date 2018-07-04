3D Optical Microscopes 2018: Global Market Forecasts to 2022 - Growing Demand from Aerospace and Automotive Industries

DUBLIN, July 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global 3D optical microscope market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in demand from aerospace and automotive industries. The demand for high-performance vehicles is increasing worldwide. With the improvement in the global economy, the disposable income of households is increasing, and consumers can afford high-performance vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased application of 3D optical microscopes in various industries. The measurement of surface topography and the shape and size of microscopic surface features is important to ensure the quality of manufacturing processes and to meet the industry standards.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low frequency of repurchase. On an average, a 3D optical microscope has a useful life of about eight years. The instrument can perform effectively with minimal maintenance during its useful life and provide accurate results.



Key Vendors

Ametek

Bruker

Danaher

Olympus

Zeiss

