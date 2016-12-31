3PEA Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

3PEA International, Inc. (OTCQB:TPNL),
a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and
processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications,
reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2017.
Management Commentary
"We are very pleased with our 2017 results. We recorded record revenue,
increased our cardholder base significantly, and increased our net
profits,” said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer, 3PEA
International. "We are executing on our strategy focused on expanding
both the PaySign brand and our cardholder base in existing markets as we
continue to build our sales team. In 2017, there were over 1,550,000
PaySign cardholders nationwide. We are extremely optimistic as we
continue to experience a robust sales pipeline in both new and existing
markets.”
"2017 was a breakthrough year for 3PEA,” said Brian Polan, Chief
Financial Officer, 3PEA International. "The Company successfully grew
revenues and net profit, maintained gross margins, increased its cash
flow from operations, and continued to operate debt free.”
2017 Financial Results
Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017 were $15,234,091, an
increase of $4,817,419 compared to the year ended December 31, 2016,
when revenues were $10,416,672. The increase in revenue approximating
46% was primarily due to an increase in the number of new corporate
incentive prepaid card products and growth within our existing card
products.
Gross profit in 2017 increased to $6.7 million, or 44.0% of total
revenues, compared to $4.5 million, or 43.6% of total revenues in 2016.
The Company expects gross profit margins will improve in 2018.
Total operating expenses in 2017 were $4.9 million compared to $3.2
million in 2016. The increase was due to increases in selling, general
and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization as we
continued to add administrative staff, invest in infrastructure, and
build out our Sales, Marketing and Business Development departments.
Net income in 2017 was $1.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share,
compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 per share in 2016.
Company Update
In 2018, the Company’s revenue focus will be to increase our footprint
in our existing markets, expand our product and services offerings to
existing cardholders, while aggressively targeting new, high margin
business in new markets and geographies. Recent investments in sales and
marketing have resulted in the most robust sales pipeline in the
company’s history. For 2018, the Company believes it will experience
growth rates comparable to, or better than, those experienced in 2017 as
a result of growth in our existing card products and the expected
addition of new card products in various market verticals. The Company
expects gross profit margins to see improvement in 2018. As of December
31, 2017, the Company had over 1,550,000 PaySign Cardholders
participating in 205 card products and continues to increase the number
of card products in its portfolio.
In the first quarter of 2018, The Company has begun taking the necessary
steps to meet the various requirements to apply for uplisting to a
national exchange.
About 3PEA International
3Pea International (OTCQB:TPNL)
is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions
provider as well as an integrated payment processor. Through its PaySign
brand, 3PEA designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card
programs, and customized payment services. 3PEA’s corporate incentive
prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and
engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents.
3PEA’s customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost savings
while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. 3PEA’s customers
include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, large
multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies.
PaySign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc. in the
United States and other countries. For more information visit us at www.3pea.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking
information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of
1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are
subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other
than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without
limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives
of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to
be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ
materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
|
|
3PEA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017 AND 2016
|
(AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2016
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
15,234,091
|
|
|
$
|
10,416,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
8,534,272
|
|
|
|
5,879,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
6,699,819
|
|
|
|
4,537,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
876,191
|
|
|
|
572,320
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
4,055,836
|
|
|
|
2,606,505
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
4,932,027
|
|
|
|
3,178,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
1,767,792
|
|
|
|
1,358,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
55,541
|
|
|
|
16,149
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(31,623
|
)
|
|
|
(77,107
|
)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
|
|
23,918
|
|
|
|
(60,958
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
1,791,710
|
|
|
|
1,297,651
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
1,785,710
|
|
|
|
1,297,651
|
|
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
5,431
|
|
|
|
103,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to 3PEA International, Inc.
|
|
$
|
1,791,141
|
|
|
$
|
1,400,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Net income per common share - fully diluted
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
43,397,477
|
|
|
|
42,875,519
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted
|
|
|
44,934,977
|
|
|
|
43,867,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3PEA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 2016
|
(AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
2,748,313
|
|
|
$
|
1,631,943
|
|
Restricted Cash
|
|
|
14,416,444
|
|
|
|
10,002,505
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
|
|
165,523
|
|
|
|
110,269
|
|
Prepaid Expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
572,789
|
|
|
|
270,634
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
17,903,069
|
|
|
|
12,015,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
854,402
|
|
|
|
300,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
5,551
|
|
|
|
5,551
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
1,639,557
|
|
|
|
1,550,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
20,402,579
|
|
|
$
|
13,871,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,145,083
|
|
|
$
|
765,596
|
|
Customer card funding
|
|
|
14,416,444
|
|
|
|
10,002,505
|
|
Legal settlement payable - current portion
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
254,900
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
124,168
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
15,561,527
|
|
|
|
11,147,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Notes Payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
27,892
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
27,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
15,561,527
|
|
|
|
11,175,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized,
43,670,765 and 43,185,765 issued and outstanding at December 31,
2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively
|
|
|
43,671
|
|
|
|
43,186
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
7,155,970
|
|
|
|
6,797,759
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 303,450 shares and 303,450 shares,
December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively
|
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(2,008,472
|
)
|
|
|
(3,799,613
|
)
|
Total 3PEA International, Inc.'s stockholders' equity
|
|
|
5,041,169
|
|
|
|
2,891,332
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
(200,117
|
)
|
|
|
(194,686
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
4,841,052
|
|
|
|
2,696,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
20,402,579
|
|
|
$
|
13,871,707
|
|
