4C Medical's Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4C Medical Technologies, Inc. (4C Medical), a developer of minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, today announced that AltaValve™, its medical device for mitral regurgitation (MR), was awarded first place in the Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) competition held March 3-6, 2018 in Washington, DC.

"AltaValve will answer a real unmet clinical need," said Philippe Genereux, MD, Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute of Morristown Medical Center (Morristown, NJ) and a practicing Interventional Cardiologist at Hopital du Sacre-Coeur de Montreal (Montreal, Canada). "Delivered transseptally, this device will provide a treatment option for a broad MR patient population. This includes patients that can be treated by other transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) devices, patients that cannot be treated by other TMVR devices, and even patients with previously failed mitral repair."

Dr. Genereux highlighted AltaValve in the presentation titled "A Novel Transcatheter MR Treatment Technology" which was part of the CRT Cardiovascular Innovations session.

"Despite the fact that the TMVR market is crowded with many devices trying to fit into the irregular and dynamic native mitral valve annulus, AltaValve is the only device that is truly differentiated -- with supra-annular positioning and atrial-only fixation -- and agnostic to the etiology of mitral regurgitation," said Jeffrey Chambers, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of 4C Medical and Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Metropolitan Heart and Vascular Institute in Minneapolis, MN.

At the CRT meeting, Dr. Chambers presented "4C Solutions that Preserve the Native Mitral Valve" in the Pulmonic, Tricuspid & Mitral Innovations session.

Designed to eliminate the known issues of current TMVR technologies, AltaValve is positioned supra annular to the native mitral valve, and its atrial-only placement ensures that critical cardiac structures within the left ventricle, including the chordae tendineae and the left ventricular outflow tract, are preserved. Moreover, AltaValve avoids issues related to the complexity and variability of the mitral annulus, making the device suitable for a broader patient population.

"The uniqueness of the device concept combined with our exceptional and unified team continue to lead to tremendous progress," said Robert Thatcher, CEO of 4C Medical. "This award is a testament to our continued momentum toward the ultimate goal of delivering new treatment options to patients who may not have options today."

About 4C Medical Technologies, Inc.

4C Medical is a medical device company developing minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, focusing initially on mitral regurgitation (MR) therapy and subsequently on tricuspid regurgitation therapy. The company's AltaValve is the first MR treatment with supra-annular positioning and atrial-only fixation. It preserves the native mitral valve and left ventricle, eliminating known issues associated with transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle.

