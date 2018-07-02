5th Asia Super Team: Dear for Future Calls for participants - Follow the steps of Pride-of-Taiwan and win US$50,000 prize from Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's top incentive travel contest, the annual Asia Super Team competition, is back. Organizer MEET TAIWAN (commissioned to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)) has invited corporations from Japan and seven other Asian countries to compete for the prestigious Asia Super Team title.

It takes only three minutes to fill in a questionnaire and complete team registration for a chance to win US$50,000 in awards. Registrants are also entered into a drawing for free round-trip tickets to Taiwan. Registration has already begun on June 21st and will end on August 15th. Visit the official website at http://asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com to sign up now.

The 2018 Asia Super Team presents its new theme of "Dare for Future", joining hands with many Pride-of-Taiwan companies in the global arena to share their stories and hospitality through "How Taiwan helps teams achieve higher!" and "Taiwan Loves You". During the 5-day-4-night challenge trip to Taiwan, finalist teams will visit unique sites in Taiwan and participate in cultural activities designed to inspire corporate leadership and potentials, ultimately strengthening team spirit and future corporate drive.

Stage 1: June 21st to August 15th, registration + drawing

It takes only three minutes to complete registration online and enter a drawing for round-trip tickets. Selected teams may qualify for a 5-day-4-night competition tour, following the steps of "Pride-of-Taiwan" companies and tracing the beauty ofTaiwan.

Stage 2: October 15th to October 19th, competition + prize

Selected corporations, with teams of four people each, will participate in a 5-day-4-night competition tour, with opportunity to experience local specialties, culture and scenery. A great variety of team building challenges will lead to building corporate Super Teams for the future, the champion receiving US$50,000 worth of prizes.

Pride-of-Taiwan representatives to share their steps for better team futures

Wei Te-Sheng, Director: https://youtu.be/_3BdoK0cumQ

"A good team understands each member like a family does and collaborate like friends." Mr. Te-Sheng Wei has contributed to the transformation of Taiwan's film industry. He directed many popular films, including "Seediq Bale", "KANO" and "Cape No. 7", which is currently the highest grossing domestic Taiwanese film. At the 45th Golden Horse Awards, Cape No. 7 was selected as the Outstanding Taiwanese Film of the Year, and the film gained international recognition in film festivals held in Hawaii and Japan. Through Mr. Wei's directorial expertise, Taiwan's wondrous landscape have been rediscovered, from mountains to the sea. In this video, Mr. Wei mentioned don't underestimate yourself, he also welcomed corporations joining Asia Super Team competition to encourage unlimited potential.

Xiao Qing-Yang, the 1st Grammy Award Nominated Graphic Designer in Asia:

https://youtu.be/noSDH4Qp-Xs

"A super team needs people who are passionate, detail-oriented and persistent." As the #1 designer in Taiwan, Mr. Xiao is currently a jury member for the Grammy Award, Independent Music Awards and Unknown Asia in Japan. A four-time Grammy nominee for "Best Album Packaging Design Award" and well-known in international design communities, Mr. Xiao has created more than 1,000 album covers for great singers such as Jay Chou, May Day and many others. To follow in the footsteps of Mr. Xiao, is to be inspired and fall in love with Taiwan. Through the video find out the felling of warm and enthusiasm from Taiwan with Mr. Xiao.

MEET TAIWAN first launched "Asia Super Team" competition in 2014. Instantly recognized as "2015 Best Incentive Travel Marketing Award of the Year" by SITE and chosen as the Stevie Awards B-to-B Marketing Campaign of the Year, the past four years have seen more than 5,000 Asian companies joining the contests, including JTB Kyushu and Bun Corporation.

For more details, visit the official Asia Super Team website athttp://asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180619/2165247-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180619/2165247-1-b

SOURCE MEET TAIWAN, TAITRA