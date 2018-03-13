ATX 3 448 -1,0%  Dow 25 007 -0,7%  Nasdaq 7 047 -1,2%  Euro 1,2394 0,0% 
ATX P 1 738 -1,1%  EStoxx50 3 397 -0,9%  Nikkei 21 968 0,7%  CHF 1,1697 0,0% 
DAX 12 221 -1,6%  FTSE100 7 139 -1,1%  Öl 64,7 -0,3%  Gold 1 326 0,0% 

Realty Aktie [WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

Ab sofort für besonders günstige € 1,95 Transaktionsspesen traden und € 50,- Neukundenbonus sichern!

13.03.2018 23:46:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

96th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2195 per share from $0.219 per share. The dividend is payable on April 13, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 2, 2018. This is the 96th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April's dividend is March 30, 2018. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.634 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.628 per share.

"We are pleased that our Board of Directors has once again determined that we are able to increase the amount of the monthly dividend we pay to our shareholders," said John P. Case, Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "With the payment of the April dividend, we will have made 573 consecutive monthly dividend payments and paid over $5.3 billion in dividends throughout our 49-year operating history."

Dividend Increase Chart (PRNewsfoto/Realty Income Corporation)

About the Company
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,100 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 573 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 49-year operating history and increased the dividend 96 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company has in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology, and capital markets capabilities. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, tenant financial health, the availability of capital to finance planned growth, continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets, property acquisitions and the timing of these acquisitions, charges for property impairments, and the outcome of legal proceedings to which the company is a party, as described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

 

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/96th-common-stock-monthly-dividend-increase-declared-by-realty-income-300613563.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
22.02.18 Realty Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.07.17 Realty Buy Canaccord Adams
17.07.17 Realty Mkt Perform FBR & Co.
14.11.16 Realty Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.10.16 Realty Sell Wunderlich

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Realty Income Corp. 41,51 0,24% Realty Income Corp.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Wall Street geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel
An den US-amerikanischen Aktienmärkten übernahmen im Dienstagshandel die Bären das Ruder.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH