A Month Until Zayed Sustainability Prize Submission Deadline

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With just one month to go until the August 9 deadline, the Zayed Sustainability Prize today issued a call for companies, social good organizations, and schools to submit their entries for the annual global award.

This year, the Prize broadened its mandate to align itself with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE's developing national agenda.

The Prize now recognizes innovations in the sustainability categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, and Global High Schools.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commented on this year's submissions process:

"While we have witnessed many outstanding achievements over the past 10 years, we are excited that under the Prize's new format, interest levels in the new categories of health, food, and water have increased. We encourage those with a sustainability solution at hand to apply for the Prize.

"All entries will be assessed on their innovativeness, impact, and capacity to inspire. The key difference in categories is that organizations and companies may only submit an existing and operational sustainability solution; high schools, however, are able to submit a concept or idea for a project proposal that they will develop within 12-24 months."

Each of the five categories has a winning prize fund of US$600,000, which is primarily awarded so that organizations can further invest and develop their sustainability solution. The Global High Schools category will provide US$100,000 in project funding for each region.

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

Established by the UAE leadership in 2008 as the Zayed Future Energy Prize, the Zayed Sustainability Prize is a global award inspired by the environmental stewardship and global sustainability legacy of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize invites pioneering innovators to be part of a global community that is committed to creating and driving sustainability solutions and projects that serve people around the globe, both today and in the years to come. Each year's competition culminates in an annual Prize ceremony, held every year during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The ZSP categories are: Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.

