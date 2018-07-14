LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that provides 5 smart tips for getting cheaper car insurance.

Car insurance tends to be expensive. However, changing some driving habits and managing finances better will help any driver get better rates. Drivers can also use one website, http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com, to get multiple quotes for free and compare prices.

Insurance companies want to know that the car is parked in a safe location . The place where the car is parked overnight greatly influences the insurance costs. Drivers that can park the car in a safe garage will pay less.

Keep or improve the credit score . The FICO credit score is used by many insurance agencies as a rating factor. It tells them if a person can be trusted to pay the bills on time or not. Persons with a FICO score above 700 will benefit of better premiums.

Enroll in an approved defensive driving course . Driver's education is another influential factor. By completing an approved defensive driving course, the client will not only improve his skills, but will also become eligible for a series of discounts.

Ask for professional support . Working with an agent provides numerous benefits, including having access to latest offers. An agent can explain more various insurance terms and pricing options.

Shop around using online quotes . Comparing prices before buying is also the normal thing to do for car insurance. Quotes can help drivers find the best offers in their area,

"Making car insurance more affordable is easier than it may seem. Check our guides and articles about auto insurance" said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

