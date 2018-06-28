A New Renaissance on the Ponte Vecchio - American jewelry designer, Temple St. Clair, Opens First Freestanding Store

FLORENCE, Italy, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a visionary collaboration with the storied Florentine jeweler established on the bridge since 1937, Vettori Gioielli, Temple St. Clair has arrived on the historic Ponte Vecchio, the most famous destination for jewelry in the world. Vettori Gioielli and Temple St. Clair sit side by side on the bridge with their respective boutiques connected internally. While the Vettori bring their expertise of working for generations on the Ponte Vecchio, Temple brings an outsider's fresh eye. Temple St. Clair and the Vettori family share the ambition to bring historic elegance back to the bridge.

The 250-square-foot boutique, located at 39/R Ponte Vecchio, sits under the Vasari Corridor, the secret walkway that connects the Uffizi Gallery and Pitti Palace. Designed to blend classic historical and modern elements, the boutique features an open bright interior boasting subtle shades of blue and celadon green that call attention to the iconic view over the Arno to the Tuscan hills — a view that inspired Leonardo Da Vinci's landscapes.

The view from Leonardo's window will be transmitted live into the new Temple St. Clair Studio Shop recently opened at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, allowing her consumers to have global insight into her creative process and artistic expression.

Earlier this year, Temple St. Clair was honored with another 'first' in Europe. Her Tolomeo Pendant joined the permanent collection at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the Louvre. Temple is one of only three American artists and the first female American artist to have her work on permanent display in yet another historic address.

Temple St. Clair's boutique on the Ponte Vecchio will feature the brand's iconic rock crystal amulets originally inspired by treasures collected by Lorenzo de'Medici, jewels from her Tree of Life and Celestial collections, as well as special edition pieces exclusively available in Florence. For the designer who has been working with Italian goldsmiths for over 30 years, opening a boutique on the Ponte Vecchio brings her full circle - like coming home.

