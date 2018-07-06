A bronze inspired by Le député arrivant à Québec is unveiled at the National Assembly

QUÉBEC CITY, July 6, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, before the parliamentarians meeting in Québec City for the 44th Session of the Assemblée parlementaire de la Francophonie, National Assembly President Jacques Chagnon unveiled a monument inspired by Alfred Laliberté's original statue Le député arrivant à Québec, housed in the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.

Occupying a prominent place in the Parliament Building's forecourt, this bronze erected to mark the 225th anniversary of Québec's parliamentary institutions, celebrated in 2017, depicts the arrival of a Member of Parliament in Québec City after our first election, held in 1792, and highlights that important juncture in our democracy. Since the bronze monument was made possible in part thanks to the Government of Canada, the unveiling took place in the presence of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, representing the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Honourable Jacques Chagnon noted: "Unveiling a monument commemorating the beginnings of democracy is significant. This work of art is a valuable legacy of the 225th anniversary celebrations that will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about our history and the foundations of today's parliamentary practices. We hope this will remind everyone of the importance of our parliamentary institutions".

"The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of new monuments that highlight the defining moments in Quebec's history. The statue Le député arrivant à Québec, erected as part of the 225th anniversary of parliamentary institutions, will remind future generations of the fundamental role that the first elected members played in shaping our country. I invite Québec City's residents and visitors to come admire this magnificent work, which creates a symbolic link to our past and encourages us to understand it better." The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

"This statue is a wonderful tribute to Quebecois artist Alfred Laliberté, who, through his works, was able to evoke the symbolic impact of the arrival of the first Members of Parliament in Québec City in 1792. I am confident that this magnificent monument will serve as a source of inspiration and pride for those who are passionate about the history of our democracy." The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

This work of art, now accessible to all visitors and residents, is described in greater detail in brochures available in French and English at the Parliament Building.

About the original bronze, Le député arrivant à Québec

The original work, a 57 × 28 × 23.5 cm bronze statue created between 1927 and 1931 by sculptor Alfred Laliberté, is part of the Trades, Customs and Legends of Yesteryear series and is housed in the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.

