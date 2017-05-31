ATX 3 463 0,7%  Dow 24 895 0,4%  Nasdaq 6 966 0,5%  Euro 1,2309 -0,1% 
AAR Aktie [WKN: 862821 / ISIN: US0003611052]

09.03.2018 03:25:00

AAR to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results on March 20, 2018

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2018, ended February 28, 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 3:45 p.m. CT, AAR will hold a conference call to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by calling 866-802-4322 from inside the U.S. or 703-639-1319 from outside the U.S.

A replay of the conference call will also be available by calling 855-859-2056 from inside the U.S. or 404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. (access code 46019253). The replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. CT on March 20, 2018, until 10:59 p.m. CT on March 27, 2018.

About AAR

AAR is a global aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 5,500 people in over 20 countries. Based in Wood Dale, Illinois, AAR supports commercial aviation and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include inventory management; parts supply; OEM parts distribution; aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul; engineering services and component repair. AAR's Expeditionary Services include airlift operations; mobility systems; and command and control centers in support of military and humanitarian missions. More information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.           

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors", included in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2017. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described.  These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company's control.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AAR Logo (PRNewsFoto/AAR) (PRNewsFoto/AAR)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aar-to-announce-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-results-on-march-20-2018-300611365.html

SOURCE AAR

