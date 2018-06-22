|
22.06.2018
AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2018.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 0.875%, 4/15/19
3.62%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.61%
3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/25 - 1/01/27
2.40%
4) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30
0.91%
5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 6.875%, 4/22/21 - 1/26/27
0.72%
6) Malaysia Government Bond Series 511 3.58%, 9/28/18
0.68%
7) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.139%, 1/25/37
0.62%
8) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.57%
9) Turkey Government Bond 11.10%, 5/15/19
0.57%
10) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.56%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
7.02%
Communications - Media
4.40%
Basic
4.02%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
3.66%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.61%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.23%
Services
1.69%
Capital Goods
1.65%
Technology
1.45%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
1.40%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.92%
Transportation - Services
0.86%
Other Industrial
0.62%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.35%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.12%
Transportation - Airlines
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
33.09%
Credit Default Swaps
10.00%
SUBTOTAL
10.00%
Financial Institutions
Banking
4.90%
Finance
1.08%
Insurance
0.71%
Other Finance
0.55%
REITS
0.19%
Brokerage
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
7.56%
Utility
Electric
1.35%
Natural Gas
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
1.52%
SUBTOTAL
52.17%
Interest Rate Swaps
15.19%
Global Governments
13.18%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
9.34%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
1.11%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.98%
SUBTOTAL
11.43%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Credit Default Swaps
0.70%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Insurance
1.97%
Banking
1.35%
REITS
0.23%
Brokerage
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
3.64%
Industrial
Basic
0.89%
Energy
0.45%
Technology
0.43%
Capital Goods
0.26%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.23%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.19%
Communications - Media
0.14%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.12%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.08%
Services
0.06%
Transportation - Airlines
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
2.88%
Credit Default Swaps
0.93%
SUBTOTAL
0.93%
SUBTOTAL
7.45%
Interest Rate Futures
7.44%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.55%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
2.12%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.15%
SUBTOTAL
6.82%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
5.18%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
0.95%
Energy
0.94%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.89%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.45%
Capital Goods
0.23%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.18%
Transportation - Services
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.06%
Technology
0.05%
Transportation - Airlines
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
3.94%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.38%
Finance
0.05%
Other Finance
0.03%
Insurance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.47%
Utility
Electric
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
4.54%
Total Return Swaps
4.32%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.14%
Capital Goods
0.44%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.26%
Energy
0.26%
Other Industrial
0.25%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.25%
Technology
0.24%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.11%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.08%
Basic
0.08%
Services
0.05%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.03%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
3.21%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
3.30%
Common Stocks
1.90%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
1.10%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.37%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.07%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
1.56%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.97%
Financial Institutions
0.19%
Utility
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
1.19%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.66%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.57%
SUBTOTAL
0.57%
Local Governments - Regional Bonds
0.51%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.46%
SUBTOTAL
0.46%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.46%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
0.18%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
0.17%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
0.12%
Warrants
0.03%
Options Purchased - Puts
Options on Forward Contracts
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.02%
Call Options Written
-0.02%
Equity Futures
Equity Index Futures
-0.05%
SUBTOTAL
-0.05%
Put Options Written
-0.18%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-6.24%
Net Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.73%
Investment Companies
0.90%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
0.44%
Governments - Treasuries
0.26%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
3.31%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-7.34%
Swaps Offsets
-36.01%
SUBTOTAL
-43.35%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
63.64%
Brazil
4.44%
Argentina
2.70%
United Kingdom
2.53%
Luxembourg
1.76%
Canada
1.73%
Turkey
1.71%
France
1.66%
Indonesia
1.64%
Netherlands
1.13%
Italy
1.11%
Dominican Republic
1.05%
Ireland
1.04%
Egypt
0.92%
Malaysia
0.85%
Spain
0.81%
Switzerland
0.79%
Mexico
0.76%
Russia
0.67%
Colombia
0.60%
Sri Lanka
0.60%
South Africa
0.58%
Zambia
0.56%
Ivory Coast
0.51%
Ukraine
0.47%
Jamaica
0.41%
Germany
0.38%
Cayman Islands
0.37%
India
0.35%
United Arab Emirates
0.30%
Gabon
0.25%
Venezuela
0.20%
Angola
0.20%
Mongolia
0.19%
Nigeria
0.19%
Norway
0.18%
Israel
0.18%
Guatemala
0.16%
Ghana
0.15%
Ecuador
0.14%
El Salvador
0.14%
Sweden
0.14%
Bahrain
0.13%
Chile
0.13%
Macau
0.13%
Pakistan
0.13%
Denmark
0.12%
Cameroon
0.11%
Kenya
0.11%
Uruguay
0.11%
Kazakhstan
0.09%
Honduras
0.09%
Trinidad & Tobago
0.08%
Peru
0.08%
Senegal
0.07%
Costa Rica
0.07%
Australia
0.07%
Lebanon
0.06%
Iraq
0.05%
Jordan
0.05%
Finland
0.05%
China
0.04%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.02%
Belarus
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
102.07%
Indian Rupee
1.53%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
1.00%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.91%
Argentine Peso
0.85%
Egypt Pound
0.70%
South Korean Won
0.60%
Sri Lankan Rupee
0.50%
Russian Rubles
0.49%
Norwegian Krone
0.40%
Dominican Peso
0.28%
Swiss Franc
0.19%
Colombian Peso
0.18%
Mexican Peso
0.07%
Uruguayan Peso
0.07%
South African Rand
-0.01%
Indonesian Rupiah
-0.03%
Great British Pound
-0.06%
Australian Dollar
-0.25%
Swedish Krona
-0.39%
Canadian Dollar
-0.59%
Israeli New Shekel
-0.66%
Singapore Dollar
-0.76%
New Turkish Lira
-0.83%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.84%
Brazilian Real
-1.08%
Japanese Yen
-1.13%
Euro
-1.45%
Taiwan New Dollar
-1.76%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
9.05%
AA
0.72%
A
2.16%
BBB
17.73%
BB
28.73%
B
27.28%
CCC
5.59%
CC
0.49%
C
0.34%
D
0.27%
Not Rated
6.62%
Short Term Investments
1.60%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-6.24%
N/A
5.66%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
8.88%
1 to 5 years
36.72%
5 to 10 years
39.38%
10 to 20 years
8.29%
20 to 30 years
3.78%
More Than 30 years
1.02%
Other
1.93%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.29%
Average Bond Price:
100.81
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
38.23%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
38.23%
Average Maturity:
6.99 Years
Effective Duration:
4.93 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,149.53 Million
Net Asset Value:
$13.33
Number of Holdings:
1384
Portfolio Turnover:
34%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
