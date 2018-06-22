Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
22.06.2018 22:20:00

AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 


3.62%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


2.61%

3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/25 - 1/01/27 

2.40%

4) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 


0.91%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 4/22/21 - 1/26/27 

0.72%

6) Malaysia Government Bond Series 511 3.58%, 9/28/18 

0.68%

7) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.139%, 1/25/37 

0.62%

8) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.57%

9) Turkey Government Bond  11.10%, 5/15/19 

0.57%

10) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.56%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


7.02%

Communications - Media


4.40%

Basic


4.02%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


3.66%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.61%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.23%

Services


1.69%

Capital Goods


1.65%

Technology


1.45%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


1.40%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.92%

Transportation - Services


0.86%

Other Industrial


0.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.12%

Transportation - Airlines


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


33.09%

Credit Default Swaps


10.00%

SUBTOTAL


10.00%

Financial Institutions



Banking


4.90%

Finance


1.08%

Insurance


0.71%

Other Finance


0.55%

REITS


0.19%

Brokerage


0.13%

SUBTOTAL


7.56%

Utility



Electric


1.35%

Natural Gas


0.17%

SUBTOTAL


1.52%

SUBTOTAL


52.17%

Interest Rate Swaps


15.19%

Global Governments


13.18%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


9.34%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


1.11%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.98%

SUBTOTAL


11.43%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Credit Default Swaps


0.70%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Insurance


1.97%

Banking


1.35%

REITS


0.23%

Brokerage


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


3.64%

Industrial



Basic


0.89%

Energy


0.45%

Technology


0.43%

Capital Goods


0.26%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.23%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.19%

Communications - Media


0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.08%

Services


0.06%

Transportation - Airlines


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


2.88%

Credit Default Swaps


0.93%

SUBTOTAL


0.93%

SUBTOTAL


7.45%

Interest Rate Futures


7.44%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.55%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


2.12%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.15%

SUBTOTAL


6.82%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


5.18%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


0.95%

Energy


0.94%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.89%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.45%

Capital Goods


0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.18%

Transportation - Services


0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.06%

Technology


0.05%

Transportation - Airlines


0.04%

SUBTOTAL


3.94%

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.38%

Finance


0.05%

Other Finance


0.03%

Insurance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.47%

Utility



Electric


0.13%

SUBTOTAL


0.13%

SUBTOTAL


4.54%

Total Return Swaps


4.32%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.14%

Capital Goods


0.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.26%

Energy


0.26%

Other Industrial


0.25%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.25%

Technology


0.24%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.08%

Basic


0.08%

Services


0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


3.21%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


3.30%

Common Stocks


1.90%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


1.10%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.37%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.07%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


1.56%

Preferred Stocks



Industrial


0.97%

Financial Institutions


0.19%

Utility


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


1.19%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.66%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.57%

SUBTOTAL


0.57%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds


0.51%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.46%

SUBTOTAL


0.46%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.46%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


0.18%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


0.17%

SUBTOTAL


0.17%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.12%

SUBTOTAL


0.12%

Warrants


0.03%

Options Purchased - Puts



Options on Forward Contracts


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.02%

Call Options Written


-0.02%

Equity Futures



Equity Index Futures


-0.05%

SUBTOTAL


-0.05%

Put Options Written


-0.18%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-6.24%

Net Cash Equivalents



Cash


1.73%

Investment Companies


0.90%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


0.44%

Governments - Treasuries


0.26%

Foreign Currency


-0.02%

SUBTOTAL


3.31%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-7.34%

Swaps Offsets


-36.01%

SUBTOTAL


-43.35%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


63.64%

Brazil


4.44%

Argentina


2.70%

United Kingdom


2.53%

Luxembourg


1.76%

Canada


1.73%

Turkey


1.71%

France


1.66%

Indonesia


1.64%

Netherlands


1.13%

Italy


1.11%

Dominican Republic


1.05%

Ireland


1.04%

Egypt


0.92%

Malaysia


0.85%

Spain


0.81%

Switzerland


0.79%

Mexico


0.76%

Russia


0.67%

Colombia


0.60%

Sri Lanka


0.60%

South Africa


0.58%

Zambia


0.56%

Ivory Coast


0.51%

Ukraine


0.47%

Jamaica


0.41%

Germany


0.38%

Cayman Islands


0.37%

India


0.35%

United Arab Emirates


0.30%

Gabon


0.25%

Venezuela


0.20%

Angola


0.20%

Mongolia


0.19%

Nigeria


0.19%

Norway


0.18%

Israel


0.18%

Guatemala


0.16%

Ghana


0.15%

Ecuador


0.14%

El Salvador


0.14%

Sweden


0.14%

Bahrain


0.13%

Chile


0.13%

Macau


0.13%

Pakistan


0.13%

Denmark


0.12%

Cameroon


0.11%

Kenya


0.11%

Uruguay


0.11%

Kazakhstan


0.09%

Honduras


0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago


0.08%

Peru


0.08%

Senegal


0.07%

Costa Rica


0.07%

Australia


0.07%

Lebanon


0.06%

Iraq


0.05%

Jordan


0.05%

Finland


0.05%

China


0.04%

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.02%

Belarus


0.02%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


102.07%

Indian Rupee


1.53%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


1.00%

Malaysian Ringgit


0.91%

Argentine Peso


0.85%

Egypt Pound


0.70%

South Korean Won


0.60%

Sri Lankan Rupee


0.50%

Russian Rubles


0.49%

Norwegian Krone


0.40%

Dominican Peso


0.28%

Swiss Franc


0.19%

Colombian Peso


0.18%

Mexican Peso


0.07%

Uruguayan Peso


0.07%

South African Rand


-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah


-0.03%

Great British Pound


-0.06%

Australian Dollar


-0.25%

Swedish Krona


-0.39%

Canadian Dollar


-0.59%

Israeli New Shekel


-0.66%

Singapore Dollar


-0.76%

New Turkish Lira


-0.83%

New Zealand Dollar


-0.84%

Brazilian Real


-1.08%

Japanese Yen


-1.13%

Euro


-1.45%

Taiwan New Dollar


-1.76%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


9.05%

AA


0.72%

A


2.16%

BBB


17.73%

BB


28.73%

B


27.28%

CCC


5.59%

CC


0.49%

C


0.34%

D


0.27%

Not Rated


6.62%

Short Term Investments


1.60%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-6.24%

N/A


5.66%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


8.88%

1 to 5 years


36.72%

5 to 10 years


39.38%

10 to 20 years


8.29%

20 to 30 years


3.78%

More Than 30 years


1.02%

Other


1.93%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.29%

Average Bond Price:


100.81

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


38.23%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


38.23%

Average Maturity:


6.99  Years

Effective Duration:


4.93  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,149.53 Million

Net Asset Value:


$13.33

Number of Holdings:


1384

Portfolio Turnover:


34%




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300670984.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich
Die US-Aktienmärkte haben am Freitag uneinheitlich geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB