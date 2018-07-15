ACI Increases Investment In Middle East With New Student Fellowship

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute is pleased to announce the availability of a new fellowship specifically for students studying in the Middle East region.

Funded by the American Concrete Institute and administered by the ACI Foundation, the Middle East Fellowship is open to graduate students currently attending a university in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or the United Arab Emirates. The winning student will receive $10,000 USD in educational support, full funding to attend two upcoming ACI Conventions, and more.

"The American Concrete Institute's comprehensive plan to increase knowledge-sharing in the Gulf region is strengthened by this new graduate student fellowship," stated Ronald G. Burg, P.E., Executive Vice President, American Concrete Institute. "Great innovations are occurring now in the Middle East, and supporting future concrete innovators is key to advancing the concrete industry globally."

ACI Foundation fellowship and scholarship awards are made possible through generous contributions by ACI, ACI chapters, corporate donors, and individuals within the concrete community. With the addition of the new Middle East Fellowship, the ACI Foundation will administer fellowships and scholarships for up to 20 students during the 2019-2020 academic year. Applications and more information about all fellowships and scholarships is available at acifoundation.org. Fellowship applicants must be sponsored by an ACI Faculty Network member. Deadline to apply is November 1, 2018.

ACI has many student programs and resources. Learn more at concrete.org/students.

Always advancing – The American Concrete Institute is a leading authority and resource worldwide for the development and distribution of consensus-based standards and technical resources, educational programs and certifications for individuals and organizations involved in concrete design, construction and materials, who share a commitment to pursuing the best use of concrete. ACI's inclusive, individual member-driven structure and valuable, cost-effective benefits result in an essential organization that invites partnerships and welcomes all concrete professionals who wish to be a part of a respected, connected social group that provides an opportunity for professional growth, networking, and enjoyment.

The ACI Foundation was established in 1989 to promote progress, innovation, and collaboration and is a wholly owned and operated nonprofit subsidiary of the American Concrete Institute. Three councils make up the ACI Foundation: the Strategic Development Council, committed to resolving the issues of new technology acceptance within the concrete industry; the Concrete Research Council, which funds and assists in the research of new concrete technologies; and the Scholarship Council, which facilitates student fellowships and scholarships.