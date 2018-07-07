AEGEAN MARINE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. - ANW

NEW ORLEANS, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilAugust 6, 2018to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 28, 2016, and June 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Aegean investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Aegean and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2018, Aegean provided an update on its ongoing audit committee review, specifically that "approximately $200 million of accounts receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off" and that "the Company cannot determine the full impact on the financial statements or how this adjustment will be recorded...there could be other adjustments that result from the Audit Committee's review that could impact the financial statements."

On this news, the price of Aegean's shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aegean-marine-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc---anw-300677022.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler