AGC Biologics to Hold Technical Seminar in Taiwan

Seminar will focus on early-phase development and manufacturing

BOTHELL, Washington, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the company will hold a technical seminar in Taipei City, Taiwan, exclusively focused on early-phase development and manufacturing.

With the theme "Development of Biologics and Speed to IND," the seminar will take place on January 25, 2018 at the Humble House Taipei, and will incorporate a variety of topics surrounding early-phase development and manufacturing. Presentations will include an overview of AGC Biologics' dedicated early-phase facility in Berkeley, California (USA); a deep dive into the company's proprietary CHEF1® Expression System; an analysis of High-Throughput Technologies and their capabilities in accelerating speed to IND; a discussion of analytical considerations for early-phase projects headed to commercialization; and quality considerations unique to early-phase development. The seminar will also feature an overview of Taiwan's biotech industry, presented by guest speaker Chao-Pin Lee, Ph.D., Director of The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan. AGC Biologics expects a strong attendee turnout.

A product of the recent convergence of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics, AGC Biologics recently announced its new brand name in early January 2018. Under the AGC Biologics name, the company will maintain and grow its global presence with microbial and mammalian capabilities, fulfilling early-phase through late-phase projects, both at small and large-scale.

"This technical seminar in Taiwan is an excellent way to launch 2018 as a newly branded company and global industry leader," said Graham Byng, Seminar Chair and Sr. Director of Business Development at AGC Biologics. "We're continuing to expand our global reach while demonstrating our substantial breadth of experience and technological innovation, and are incredibly pleased to join our colleagues and industry partners in the dynamic Taiwanese market. We're looking forward to an educational and enlightening event."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression -- including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com

AGC Biologics Media Contact Information:

Ms. Kim Yang

Director, Global Marketing and Communications

Email: kyang@agcbio.com

Office: +1 425.415.5438

SOURCE AGC Biologics