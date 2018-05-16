AIA Singapore Partners with Medix to be the First Insurer in Singapore to Provide Customers Personal Medical Case Management Service

Exclusive partnership enables customers to receive the best possible treatment and personalised ongoing support throughout their medical journey, boosting customer experience with quality healthcare taken to a whole new level

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Singapore and Medix today announced that they have entered into an exclusive partnership to provide Personal Medical Case Management Services (PMCM) to customers. This adds to AIA Singapore's comprehensive healthcare proposition, which is focused on providing quality healthcare and the best customer experience, enabling customers to receive the best possible treatment and personalised ongoing support throughout their medical journey when they face serious medical conditions.

The service, which is the first of its kind in Singapore, will help AIA Singapore's customers facing serious medical conditions by making sure they obtain the right diagnosis as fast as possible, have access to optimal treatment, and are supported through their treatment journey till recovery. This will alleviate the stress and pressure that customers and their families face when dealing with serious medical problems, and ensure that customers receive the best quality care.

Mr. Patrick Teow, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, "Our customers are important to us and we want to be there for them, as their partner for life. As such, we have gone beyond the traditional and passive insurance business model, and are committed to being an integral part of their life journey. I am excited that we are taking quality healthcare and customer experience to a whole new level. The strategic partnership with Medix helps to ensure that the right diagnosis is reached and the best possible treatment, inclusive of personalised support is provided to customers every step of their medical journey. We are confident that with this exclusive partnership, we are able to empower our customers to live healthier, longer and better lives."

AIA Max Essential A and A Saver policyholders will be able to use Medix to receive personal support along every step in the management of their serious medical conditions. This includes medical assessment, re-evaluation, referral for testing, ongoing multi-disciplinary consultations and long term medical guidance by Medix' 300 in-house doctors and a global network of over 3,000 leading independent specialists.

The service is provided for a period of at least 3 months and available upon need throughout the customer's medical journey. Medix will first summarise a customer's medical history and current test results, collect multidisciplinary opinions from different specialists and hold multidisciplinary team discussions. Based on this, Medix will convey the most advanced, up to date, and appropriate tests to ensure that the right diagnosis has been made, and then recommend and coordinate the best possible treatment plan. This will include referral or recommendation of the most suitable doctor for the customer's condition based on its own independent quality standards. Subsequently, Medix will continue to support customers, and work in collaboration with the customer's treating doctor, to deal with on-going treatments, side-effects, complications if any and questions, in order to ensure that the best quality care is provided.

Ms. Sigal Atzmon, President and CEO of Medix, said, "Medix is all about providing the best possible care anywhere around the world; providing our customers with objective advice, accessibility and implementation of quality medical care. Partnering with AIA Singapore, in providing Personal Medical Case Management Services, is an exciting new chapter in our mission of bridging the gap between patients and healthcare systems at large. Together, we know we can make a real difference in the lives of people and take AIA Singapore to the next level of health insurance as never seen before in the market, offering exactly what customers need and what patients deserve: a patient centric and holistic approach, providing accessibility and implementation of the world's most advanced medical care. We are proud to share the same vision and mission with AIA Singapore and deliver our proven health management model to its customers."

Ms Melita Teo, Chief Operations Officer of AIA Singapore, said, "Patients with serious medical conditions often have many questions about their care options and experience a great deal of stress and anxiety. They need ongoing support throughout their treatment journey to help them cope with complications, side effects and provide emotional support. The case management service from Medix serves as a bridge between the patient and the complex world of medical care. By journeying with the patient from diagnosis to recovery, the service will help to improve the overall care experience and ensure the delivery of high quality care."

AIA Singapore's partnership with Medix complements its existing AIA Quality Healthcare Partners (AQHP), which consists of a network of more than 200 qualified medical specialists, providing customers with peace of mind and ensuring a comprehensive healthcare proposition for them. This follows the successful launch in 2016 of the exclusive tie-up between AIA Hong Kong and Medix.

- End -

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific -- wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Cambodia, a 97 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, a 49 per cent joint venture in India and a representative office in Myanmar.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai almost a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$216 billion as of 30 November 2017.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 30 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY").

About Medix Medical Services

Established in 2006, Medix is a global and leading provider of innovative, high quality, medical management solutions. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Tel Aviv, and a client base exceeding 2 million members in over 90 countries, Medix offers its clients -- primarily global health & life insurers, financial groups, large corporates and government institutions -- significant value-added services in the world of healthcare. Medix' team is comprised of 300 in-house doctors alongside nurses, research experts, medical admin teams and a quality accredited global network of over 3,000 specialists and 1,500 leading hospitals.

Medix is proud to provide its customers with proven better medical outcomes. For example, on global yearly average, Medix has changed the initial diagnosis in over 20% of the cases and improved treatment choices in over 43% of the cases. In Asia, these numbers are even higher. By doing so, Medix provides its customers with fast-track solutions to the right diagnosis and optimised treatment pathways. In over 55% of the cases unnecessary consultations, tests, treatments and procedures were avoided, which led to significant improvement in overall medical quality, efficiency and cost management.

Further, Medix also provides disease prevention management services, digital health solutions and medical governance services to insurers, large corporates and government institutions.

Medix is a Shared Value company that strives to enable people around the world to receive the best medical care possible while eliminating unwarranted healthcare variations and helping to control medical cost inflation.

Believing that the accessibility, quality and sustainability of medical care are important components of social rights, Medix is very passionate about these issues and is globally fully dedicated to these activities.

www.medix-global.com AIA Singapore

Contact: Joanna Ash 6530 0863 Joanna-TM.Ong-Ash@aia.com

Dawn Teo 6530 0875 Dawn-my.teo@aia.com

Medix Medical Services Asia Ltd. Contact: Roger Ordman rogero@medix-global.com

Jonathan Sternberg jonathans@medix-global.com

Tel: 65 6228 6960

SOURCE Medix Global