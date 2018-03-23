AICM Celebrates 30th Anniversary in China, Highlights Sustainable Development of China's Chemical Industry

BEIJING, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) celebrated its 30th anniversary in Beijing today with a meeting of more than 150 representatives from major chemical multinationals operating in China and a dozen international and local organizations. The 30th anniversary highlighted green manufacturing and Responsible Care®, underlining the common vision shared by AICM and its approximately 70 members: to contribute to the sustainable development of a responsible chemical industry in China.

The anniversary featured a number of progarmmes designed to discuss the top priorities for the chemical industry in China. Three panel discussions were held at the event, covering topics such as policies, market trends and prospects, green manufacturing and Responsible Care®. During the discussions, panelists from 13 AICM members expressed their confidence in the prospects of the chemical industry in China, citing the fast-growing demand from the rising middle class and stricter implementation of environmental regulations. They also shared views and exchanged experiences on how to formulate corporate strategies in terms of innovation, green technology, operational excellence and collaboration in the local marketplace, as well as how to better promote Responsible Care® across China, making the chemical industry safer, greener and more sustainable. The panelists agreed that market segmentation and innovation would feature the sustainable development of the chemical industry in China.

AICM is committed to promoting Responsible Care® and other globally recognized chemical management principles among all of its stakeholders, by advocating cost-effective science and risk-based policies, to build up the chemical industry's contribution to the Chinese economy. In the past 30 years, AICM has achieved great success in China. At its 30th anniversary, AICM reiterated its long-term commitment to further promoting Responsible Care® practices in China. AICM is also committed to working closely with all stakeholders to tackle the challenges confronting the chemical industry in China.

China is now the world's biggest chemical producer. "Representing nearly 70 leading chemical multinational companies in China, AICM has played a major role in promoting Responsible Care® in China and promoting chemistry as a solution to the challenges of our society, underlined by our 30 years of relentless efforts. We would like to express our gratitude to all related parties for their support in the past 30 years, and we are looking forward to working together with all stakeholders to build a sustainable, prosperous and respected chemical industry," said Jeff Zhu, Chairman of AICM.

The Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) was founded in 1988 and represents nearly 70 major multinational companies across China's chemical industry.

