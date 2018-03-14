ATX 3 426 -0,6%  Dow 24 758 -1,0%  Nasdaq 7 041 -0,1%  Euro 1,2367 -0,2% 
ATX P 1 727 -0,6%  EStoxx50 3 391 -0,2%  Nikkei 21 777 -0,9%  CHF 1,1687 -0,1% 
DAX 12 238 0,1%  FTSE100 7 133 -0,1%  Öl 64,8 0,1%  Gold 1 325 -0,1% 

American International Group (AIG) Aktie [WKN DE: A0X88Z / ISIN: US0268747849]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick

14.03.2018 21:16:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that in accordance with the terms of the outstanding warrants (CUSIP number 026874156) (the "Warrants”) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, the Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $43.8498 per share from $44.0005 per share and the number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise will increase to 1.027 from 1.023. Each of these adjustments will be effective at the close of business on March 15, 2018. Any Warrant exercised on or prior to March 15, 2018 will not be entitled to these adjustments.

These adjustments resulted from the declaration by the Board of Directors of AIG on February 8, 2018 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018.

Further information on the Warrants and the adjustments to the Warrant exercise price and number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise, including the U.S. Federal income tax treatment of these adjustments, will be available in the Investor Relations section of AIG’s website.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American International Group (AIG) Inc. 44,39 -1,47% American International Group (AIG) Inc.

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Wall Street beendet Handelstag im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte schwächer aus dem Handel gegangen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH