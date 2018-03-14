AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that in
accordance with the terms of the outstanding warrants (CUSIP number
026874156) (the "Warrants”) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par
value $2.50 per share, the Warrant exercise price will be reduced to
$43.8498 per share from $44.0005 per share and the number of shares of
AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise will increase to 1.027
from 1.023. Each of these adjustments will be effective at the close of
business on March 15, 2018. Any Warrant exercised on or prior to March
15, 2018 will not be entitled to these adjustments.
These adjustments resulted from the declaration by the Board of
Directors of AIG on February 8, 2018 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on
AIG Common Stock. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2018, to
stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018.
Further information on the Warrants and the adjustments to the Warrant
exercise price and number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon
Warrant exercise, including the U.S. Federal income tax treatment of
these adjustments, will be available in the Investor Relations section
of AIG’s website.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
