ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of CA, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Broadcom Inc. Stockholders will receive $44.50 for each share of CA, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $18.9 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

If you are a stockholder of CA, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ca. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-ca-inc-300680711.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

