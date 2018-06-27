AMCP Foundation's 5K for the Future Run/Walk Raises $50,000-plus for Education and Research

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Foundation marks its 28th anniversary today, the organization celebrates another successful philanthropic effort from this spring. This year's footrace fundraiser in Boston, Mass., raised more than $50,000 for educational and research initiatives to improve the U.S. health care system.

With grants from Alkermes, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, as well as individual donations from runners and other AMCP members, the 5th Annual 5K for the Future was the Foundation's largest footrace yet.

More than 200 registrants, including ten teams and 60 participants for the "Sleep-In for Wellness" fundraiser, participated in the event that took place April 25 at Castle Island. The race took place during the AMCP Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting.

Congratulations go to runners Nihal Narsipur of Plainsboro, New Jersey, and Rochelle Yang of Iowa City, Iowa, the first place winners for fastest man and woman. Team Alkermes won for fastest team, while the Centene Roadrunners and Team Impax were recognized for the most team spirit and Team 675 broke the existing record for the team with the most participants.

"This 5K truly impressed me due to its exceptional organization and support," said one runner.

"Make plans now to join us in 2019!" said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, Executive Director of the AMCP Foundation. "This event raises money for important research into the practice of managed care pharmacy. But it's also a wonderful way to show our commitment to health and have fun."

For more information, photos, complete race results and a list of prize winners, visit http://run.amcpfoundation.org/.

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

