AS Silvano Fashion Group decrease of the share capital

To decrease the share capital of the Company by 7 200 000 euros from 10 800 000 euros to 3 600 000 euros. The share capital will be decreased by reducing the book value of the shares by 0.20 euros per share. The new share nominal value of the Company is 0.10 cent per share.

The total number of the shares will not change. As a result of the decrease of the share capital, the share capital of the company will be 3 600 000 euros that is divided into 36 000 000 shares.







