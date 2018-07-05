AZEK® Porch Chosen for 2018 Coastal Living Idea House in Habersham, S.C.

SKOKIE, Ill., July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AZEK's high performance, capped polymer porch boards were chosen for the 2018 Coastal Living Idea House, which opens to public tours today, July 5th 2018. Each year, Coastal Living presents its Idea House to demonstrate the best in architecture, building and decorating in one luxurious, awe-inspiring home.

The 2018 Idea House is located in Habersham, near Beaufort, South Carolina, on the banks of the Broad River. Given its ability to stand up to extreme weather, AZEK® Porch in Oyster® was selected for both the side and front porches. The light gray palette and texture blend in naturally with the environment, allowing the porches to create a seamless transition from indoors to out. The space is finished with AZEK's Premier Railing® in White. Like AZEK Porch, it features the look of wood, but resists stains, scratches and fading, as well as mold, mildew and other moisture damage.

"AZEK is pleased to partner with Coastal Living to help bring this classic waterfront home to life," said Jeanine Gaffke, Chief Marketing Officer for AZEK® Building Products. "The 2018 Idea Home is a great way for us to get involved with the community. We want to introduce people to new ideas that inspire beautiful outdoor living as well as educate them on products that are sustainable, low-maintenance and rooted in technology."

AZEK Porch's narrow board width and interlocking tongue-and-groove connection offers a timeless look that fits with the Idea House's coastal-meets-modern design. Perfect for Habersham summers, AZEK Porch has superior heat dissipation and is covered by 30-year limited fade and stain and lifetime limited warranties. AZEK Porch planks are also available in Slate Gray, Morado®, Brownstone, Silver Oak®, as well as four new colors: Coastline™, Mahogany, Dark Hickory and Weathered Teak™. AZEK Premier Railing's Victorian profile comes in five popular colors, offering a high-end look that lasts.

Moser Design Group, Inc., a residential design firm based in Beaufort, South Carolina, designed the Idea House to take full advantage of the views and breezes its coastal location affords.

Public tours for the 35th annual Coastal Living Idea House run every Thursday to Sunday, now through October 28, 2018. Tickets are $15. For more information visit: coastalliving.com/ideahouse.

About AZEK® Building Products:

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK® Company, is a leader in the development of premium, low-maintenance exterior building products. Available to a worldwide audience, our product lines span AZEK® Deck, Rail, Trim, Moulding, Porch, Pavers, and Adhesives, as well as capped wood composite decking and railing under the TimberTech® name. Both brands, synonymous with quality and innovation and made in America, lead their market areas by continually reinventing product lines and redefining entire product categories. For more information about AZEK, visit www.azek.com. For more information on TimberTech, visit www.timbertech.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azek-porch-chosen-for-2018-coastal-living-idea-house-in-habersham-sc-300676534.html

SOURCE AZEK Building Products