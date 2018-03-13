Abzena Strengthens Specialized Bioassay Offering Through Access Agreement with Major Cell Line Depository

Abzena plc, the life sciences group providing services and technologies
to enable the discovery, design, development and manufacture of
biopharmaceutical products, has signed an agreement to access a major
cell line depository.
The agreement with an unnamed institution will allow Abzena access to
cell lines representing multiple different species, tissue types and
genetic disorders. This removes the lengthy process of negotiating
individual cell line licences for Abzena and its customers.
The positive impact for customers will be a more streamlined development
of specialised bioassays. It will be able to provide faster, more
comprehensive and more efficient functional characterisation, lead
selection and potency assay development for its customers’ novel
biologic drug candidates.
Dr. Campbell Bunce, SVP, Scientific Operations, commented:
"Securing access to this cell bank will be a major benefit to both us
and our customers. We will be able to offer broader capabilities for
evaluating and testing our customers’ drug candidates to help advance
the next generation of biopharmaceuticals.”
-Ends-
About Abzena
Abzena provides proprietary technologies and complementary services to
enable the development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products.
The term ‘ABZENA Inside’ is used by Abzena to describe products
that have been created using its proprietary technologies and are being
developed by its partners, and include Composite Human Antibodies™ and
ThioBridge™ Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Abzena has the potential to
earn future licence fees, milestone payments and/or royalties on ‘ABZENA
Inside’ products.
Abzena offers the following services and technologies across its
principal sites in Cambridge (UK), San Diego, and Bristol, Pennsylvania:
-
Biology research studies, including immunogenicity assessment of
candidate biopharmaceutical products and bioassay development
-
Protein engineering to create humanized antibodies and deimmunised
therapeutic proteins
-
Cell line development for the manufacture of recombinant proteins and
antibodies
-
Contract process development and GMP manufacture of
biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies and recombinant
proteins for preclinical and clinical studies
-
Contract synthetic chemistry and bioconjugation research services,
focused on antibody-drug conjugates
-
Proprietary site-specific conjugation technologies and novel payloads
for ADC development
-
GMP manufacturer of ADC linkers, payloads & combined linker-payloads
-
GMP analytical services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing projects
For more information, visit www.abzena.com
