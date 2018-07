Access National Bank Welcomes B. Drew Brown, SVP, to Commercial Lending Team to Lead Efforts in Prince William County Expansion

Access National Bank ("Access”) has added B. Drew Brown as Senior Vice President in its expanding Commercial Lending department.

As a long-term resident of Prince William County, Brown will lead the efforts to accelerate and expand Access’s significant growth in the area, while continuing to work closely with clients throughout the Bank’s current marketplace.

"Access has the capacity to serve the industries that drive Northern Virginia and the D.C. Metro area, but it also has the appetite to expand beyond standard industry parameters,” Brown said. "I am eager to work with this team of talented lenders to help leverage a new level of growth for the Access business model.”

He began his career as a teller for local community banks in Virginia and eventually ascended the ranks while receiving management certification at the Virginia Bankers School of Management.

With 34 years of experience in the local D.C. banking industry, Brown is a seasoned commercial lender and relationship manager. His illustrious career has targeted many corporate banking verticals pertinent to Access’s client success, including medical services, government contracting, construction, real estate, non-profits and technology services.

Most recently, Brown served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending at John Marshall Bank, where he managed a commercial lending team and had core responsibilities associated with new and existing customer business development as well as client relationship management.

Additionally, Brown is an active member of many local area chambers of commerce and other business organizations and serves on various committees for Community Havens, Business Finance Group and Fight 4 Diabetes Cure.

"Prince William County and surrounding communities are financially fertile regions with untapped potential and we could not be more thankful to have Drew on board to advance the process,” Access National Bank President, Mark Moore, said. "His background and community involvement will be a considerable benefit to prospective and current clients as we, and our clients, finish out 2018 in very strong fashion and prepare for 2019 and beyond.”

Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and business people. It is an independent, nationally-chartered bank based in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in 1924) was completed, creating Virginia’s premier bank with enhanced scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX.” Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005798/en/