Acclaimed Actor Joshua Jackson Urges Canadians to Donate to the 2018 Moores Suit Drive

TORONTO, June 26, 2018 /CNW/ -- Today, Canadian actor Joshua Jackson, known for his role in the hit TV series The Affair, kicks off the Moores Clothing for Men 9th annual Suit Drive by making the first donation to the cause at the retailer's downtown Toronto flagship store.

"When you donate a suit, you're not just giving someone a piece of clothing, you're giving someone a chance to look in the mirror and see themselves differently. You're giving confidence," said Jackson. "And that's a big deal because when you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, positive changes can happen."

Throughout July, Moores Clothing for Men will hold its annual goodwill campaign. Professional clothing donations collected during the Suit Drive give unemployed Canadians who don't have the resources, a chance to look their best as they transition back into the workforce. Since inception, the Drive has collected close to 435,000 items of professional attire helping to dress hundreds of thousands of Canadians for job interviews.

"When Canadians donate to the Moores Suit Drive they are giving the transformative power of a suit to men and women in need," said Richard Bull, Vice President of Merchandising, Moores Clothing for Men. "The generosity of the supporters has a positive impact on our communities across the country."

The donations from the Moores Suit Drive are distributed nationally to more than 65 local recipient organizations that help disadvantaged men and women regain employment through job readiness programs, workforce assistance and gifting of professional attire. Recipient organizations include: ROUTES (ON), Calgary Dream Centre (AB), Our Place Society (BC), Global Gathering Place (SK), Opportunities for Employment (MB), Mission Old Brewery (QC), and Teamwork Cooperative (NS), to name a few.

Consumers can donate their gently worn professional clothing, including men's and women's suits, ties, jackets, shirts, pants, belts and shoes at 126 Moores store locations nationally throughout the month of July. As a thank you, donors will receive 50 percent off their next purchase of regular priced retail items (excluding shoes, clearance, custom, and Exceptional Value items).

To help spread awareness of the campaign, Moores is encouraging consumers to share Moores #SuitDrive social post found on its Facebook and Twitter pages and for individuals to submit their own suit stories on social media using the hashtag #SuitDrive. For more information, visit mosuitdrive.com and follow the campaign on social media: @MooresClothing.

About Moores Clothing for Men:

Launched in 1980 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), Moores Clothing for Men is the leading national retailer of men's business attire in Canada with 126 stores. Moores' stores carry a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear, and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, Black by Vera Wang, among others. Moores is also the largest provider of tuxedo and suit rentals in Canada.

