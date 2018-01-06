Acer Chromebook 11 - Great for Content Consumption, Productivity, Fun

Editor's Summary

Up to 10 hours [1] of battery life for all-day use

of battery life for all-day use Quiet, reliable fanless design makes it great for shared spaces

Two USB 3.1 Type-C ports for fast data transfer, charging, display output

Available with touch or non-touch display

Google Play fully supported at launch

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced its new Chromebook 11 line that offers strong everyday performance and a portable design with all-day battery life of up to 10 hours.

The new Acer Chromebook 11 (CB311-8HT / CB311-8H) offers an 11.6-inch display in a portable and fanless design, so it's great for consumers and families who will move the device around or use in shared spaces. Plus, connecting peripherals, charging phones and other devices, and even sharing content on a large display can be done thanks to the Acer Chromebook 11's two USB 3.1 Type C ports.

"The new Acer Chromebook 11 continues Acer's tradition of delivering strong performance with all the benefits of Chrome OS at an excellent value," said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Chromebooks are widely known as a fast, easy and secure way to work and play both online and offline. Customers can play games, stay productive, enjoy content and do even more with the new Acer Chromebook 11 thanks to its support of Google Play."

Do More with Google Chrome; 10-Hour Battery Life and Strong, Quiet Performance

The Acer Chromebook 11 provides easy access to the Google ecosystem including Google Drive, Gmail, and a variety of useful Chrome apps and extensions. Also, the Acer Chromebook 11 will fully support Google Play at launch, so customers will have access to millions of Android apps on Google Play to let them have more fun, be entertained, stay connected and remain productive. Plus, customers won't have to take their power adapter on the go, as the new Acer Chromebook 11 provides up to 10 hours[1] of battery life on a single charge.

Customers can also enjoy multiple apps and tabs at the same time on the Acer Chromebook 11, since it delivers strong performance with the latest Intel® Celeron® processors. The Acer Chromebook 11 comes with 4GB of memory and 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage. The device's fanless design allows it to run quietly, making it great for shared spaces such as in a family room, library or coffee shop.

Stay Connected to Peripherals, Wirelessly

The new Acer Chromebook 11 device includes two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, which can be used to charge the device as well as other products, transfer data quickly and connect to an HD display. Plus, customers can use the MicroSD card reader to access and transfer content. The Acer Chromebook 11 also includes two USB 3.0 ports and Bluetooth 4.2. Customers can stay connected to their network with fast and reliable 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless connectivity.

Display Options in a Portable Design

The Acer Chromebook 11 has an 11.6-inch IPS[2] display available in either touch (CB311-8HT) or non-touch (CB311-8H) models with 1366x768 resolution to provide sharp and legible text as well as vivid, clear videos and photos. The high-dynamic range (HDR) camera produces clear and brighter photos as well as video for Google Hangouts and webchats. The dual stereo speakers and integrated microphone enhance the webcam experience with high-quality audio.

The slim and portable form factor makes the Acer Chromebook 11 ideal for use anywhere; it measures only 0.71 inches (18.15mm) thin and weighs only 2.43 pounds (1.1kg).

Acer Chromebook 11 Simplifies Security and Collaboration

Chromebooks are easy to use and ideal for sharing by multiple users. Customers simply log into their own Google account to access their Gmail, Google Docs, apps, extensions, bookmarks, and other information. Chrome OS provides additional security since it's automatically updated to guard against ever-changing online threats. Many Chromebook customers store their files on Google Drive[3] which protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version of the file or document is always available and safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen.

Pricing and Availability

Several models in the Acer Chromebook 11 line (CB311-8HT/ CB311-8H) will be available in North America in April with prices starting at $249, and in EMEA in March with prices starting at €249.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

[1] Battery life may vary depending on usage. Actual battery life varies depending on product specifications, computer settings and applications or features launched. All batteries' maximum capacity diminishes with time and use. Based on Google power_LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). [2] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products. [3] More information on Google Drive on Chrome devices: https://support.google.com/chromebook/answer/2703646?p=driveoffer&rd=1

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is now one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries.

© 2018 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

