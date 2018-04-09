Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
09.04.2018 13:50:00

Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for March at NT$22.64 Billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for March at NT$22.64 billion, up 6.42% year-on-year (YoY) measured in US$ or by 1.42% measured in NT$. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the first quarter reached NT$54.77 billion, growing 3.52% YoY measured in US$ or down 2.28% measured in NT$.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated)

Key factors attributable to the first quarter results are revenues1 from Acer's gaming line2 that grew by 60% YoY, and revenues from both the commercial notebook and Chromebook segments that delivered double-digit growth.

1 Growth based on US$
2 Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2018 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-consolidated-revenues-for-march-at-nt22-64-billion-300626262.html

SOURCE Acer Incorporated

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

