Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for March at NT$22.64 Billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for March at NT$22.64 billion, up 6.42% year-on-year (YoY) measured in US$ or by 1.42% measured in NT$. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the first quarter reached NT$54.77 billion, growing 3.52% YoY measured in US$ or down 2.28% measured in NT$.

Key factors attributable to the first quarter results are revenues1 from Acer's gaming line2 that grew by 60% YoY, and revenues from both the commercial notebook and Chromebook segments that delivered double-digit growth.

1 Growth based on US$

2 Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

