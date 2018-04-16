Active Biotech's rights issue over subscribed

2018-04-16

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Active Biotech AB's (publ) ("Active Biotech") rights issue with pre-emptive rights for Active Biotech's shareholders has been over subscribed. Active Biotech will thereby raise approximately SEK 48 million before deduction of issue costs.



Following the end of the subscription period, the results of Active Biotech's rights issue show that 46,661,187 shares, corresponding to approximately 96 percent of the shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, applications to subscribe for shares without subscription rights have been received, corresponding to 14,649,060 shares and approximately 30 percent of the rights issue. Accordingly, the issue guarantee has not been utilized.

Allotment of new shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been made according to the principles outlined in the prospectus. Such subscribers who have been allotted shares subscribed for without subscription rights are notified separately. Shareholders with nominee-registered holdings will receive confirmation of the allotment in accordance with the procedure of the respective nominee. Only those who are allotted shares will be notified.

Through the rights issue, Active Biotech receives proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 48 million, before issue expenses. As a result of the rights issue Active Biotech's share capital increases by approximately SEK 250,000 to approximately SEK 750,000 and the total number of shares and votes increases by 48,412,160 to 145,236,480.

Trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence by the end of April 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

E-mail: hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

Active Biotech AB

P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties is in development for neurodegenerative diseases in partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ANYARA, an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is not an offer to subscribe for shares in Active Biotech and investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities, except on the basis of information provided in the prospectus. This press release may not be made public, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada or in any other jurisdiction in which the distribution of this press release would be unlawful. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell new shares, paid subscribed for shares ("BTA") or subscription rights to any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such offer to such person or where such action would require additional prospectuses, registration or other measures other than those pursuant to Swedish law. The prospectus, application form and other documents associated with the rights issue may not be distributed in or to any country where such distribution or the rights issue would require such measures set forth in the preceding sentence or be in violation of the regulations of such country. The new shares, BTAs and subscription rights have not been recommended or approved by any United States federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority. No new shares, BTAs, subscription rights or other securities issued by Active Biotech have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the securities legislation in any state of the United States, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There is no intention to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. The Company has not authorized any offer of the securities referred to herein to the public in any country in the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than Sweden. In other member states in the EEA, the securities may only be offered to (i) any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"); or (ii) any person falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive. In the United Kingdom, this communication is only being distributed to, and is only directed at "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) who are (i) investment professionals falling within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, etc.") of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not take any action on the basis of this communication and should not act or rely on it or any of its contents. This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect Active Biotech's current view on future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "estimate" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions of future development or trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Active Biotech via Globenewswire

