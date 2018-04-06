Additional Support Predicted For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 45 points or 2.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,835-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on bargain hunting, easing concerns of a trade war and a mild bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index jumped 20.19 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 1,836.13 after trading between 1,824.42 and 1,838.81. Volume was 2.22 billion shares worth 2.02 billion ringgit. There were 660 gainers and 344 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia surged 6.54 percent, while YTL Corporation soared 6.11 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 5.54 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 4.06 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 2.20 percent, Astro Malaysia Holdings tumbled 2.05 percent, Sime Darby climbed 1.96 percent, CIMB Group collected 1.59 percent, Maybank gathered 1.35 percent, PPB Group dropped 1.16 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.86 percent, Tenaga Nasional perked 0.76 percent, Digi.com lost 0.45 percent, Axiata eased 0.19 percent and Public Bank was up 0.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw further upside following Monday's gains. The major averages fluctuated in afternoon trading but ended firmly in positive territory.

The Dow added 240.92 points or 0.99 percent to 24,505.22, while the NASDAQ gained 34.44 points or 0.49 percent to 7,076.55 and the S&P was up 18.156 points or 0.69 percent to 2,662.84.

The continued strength reflected easing concerns about a potential trade war between the United States and China, which have recently led to considerable volatility.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in February. Also, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 31.

Meanwhile, traders continue to look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil futures rose slightly Thursday as the U.S. oil boom remains in full effect, keeping oil prices in a range between $60-65 a barrel. Nymex May oil futures rose 17 cents to $63.54 a barrel.