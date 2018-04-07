Advisory - "Organic Traditions Shatavari Powder" sold at Choices Markets Yaletown in Vancouver, B.C., contaminated with Salmonella

OTTAWA, April 6, 2018 /CNW/ -

Issue

Health Canada is advising Canadians that one lot of "Organic Traditions Shatavari Powder" is being voluntarily recalled by Advantage Health Matters Inc. Company testing found Salmonella bacteria contamination, which may pose serious health risks. According to Advantage Health Matters Inc., 13 units from the affected lot were distributed. Of the 13 units, only 2 packages, sold at Choices Markets Yaletown (1202 Richards Street) in Vancouver, B.C., have not been recovered.

The product is promoted as an Ayurvedic herbal tonic to support general health. The risk of Salmonella infection is especially serious for young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weak immune systems.

Who is affected

Consumers who have bought or used the affected product

Affected product

Organic Traditions Shatavari Powder, lot AHM410180323N, expiry 03/2020

What consumers should do

Do not use this product. Consult with your health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

Return any unused product to the place of purchase. Contact Advantage Health Matters Inc. by telephone at 416-401-2173 or 1-800-304-1497 extension 131, or by email at bhupendra@advantagehealthmatters.com, if you have questions about this recall.

Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑866‑234‑2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.

Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑800‑267‑9675, or complete an online complaint form.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall. Should additional safety information be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.

Background

Salmonella are bacteria that can cause intestinal illness (salmonellosis) and pose serious health risks. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, nausea, abdominal cramps and vomiting. The symptoms can appear 12 to 72 hours after exposure and the illness usually lasts four to seven days. The risk of serious health effects is greatest for young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weak immune systems.



