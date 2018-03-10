ATX 3 486 0,7%  Dow 25 336 1,8%  Nasdaq 7 101 1,9%  Euro 1,2307 -0,1% 
African Bicycle Contribution Foundation (ABCF) To Distribute an Additional 50 Free Bamboo Bikes in Ghana's Ejisu, Ashanti Region, and in Kumbungu School District, Northern Region

KUMASI, Ghana, March 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 13 (10:00am-1:00pm GMT), at Boama Dumase, Ejisu-Juabeng Municipal, officials of the African Bicycle Contribution Foundation (ABCF) will visit Ejisu-Juabeng Municipal, in the Ashanti Region, from the U.S., to join Bernice Dapaah, CEO of Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative (GBBI), and other distinguished local leaders, at the distribution of the 240th ABCF-funded, free bamboo bicycle to under-resourced students, teachers, small farmers and healthcare workers, in rural Ghana.

In addition to 39 bicycles to be distributed to students and teachers in Ejisu, GBBI officials, in a separate event, next week, will also distribute an additional 11 of the ABCF-funded bikes, at Boama Dumase School Park, at Kumbungu Senior High School, in Kumbungu District, Northern Region.

In Ejisu, the student-recipients will range in age from 10-17 years old, and the distance of their commutes to and from school, by foot, have averaged about 4.7Km (2.9 miles) per day, or 14.5 miles weekly.

In Kumbungu, the median recipient age will be 17 years, and the median distance traveled, on foot, to and from school, daily, has been 24Km (14.9 miles) or about 74.5 miles per week.

What: ABCF/ABCF Free Bicycle Distribution

When:March 13, 2018, (10:00am-1:00pm GMT)

Where: Boama Dumase, Ejisu-Juabeng Municipal, Ashanti Region

Who: - Moderator, Anthony Asamoah

          - Remarks, A. Bruce Crawley, Chairman, ABCF

          - Remarks, Patricia M. Harris, Executive Director, ABCF

          - Remarks, Bernice Dapaah, CEO, Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative (GBBI)

          - Remarks, Edward Adams, Municipal Director of Education, Ejisu-Juabeng

          - Distribution of Bicycles

          - Acknowledgement, Nana Adjei Bieni, Duampompo chief

          - Closing Remarks, Nana Abanquah Ababio, Boama Dumase Traditional Area

          - Closing Prayer, Adama Yeboah, Assemblyman

Established in July 2016, the African Bicycle Contribution Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, whose mission is to generate funding to underwrite the free distribution of bicycles to under-resourced students, small farmers, and healthcare workers in West Africa. The Corporation has made a commitment to finance the distribution of 2500 bicycles, in Ghana, over its first five years of operation.

 

Contact: A. Bruce Crawley
African Bicycle Contribution Foundation
Tel: 215-751-0140
Email: abcrawley@africanbike.org

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/african-bicycle-contribution-foundation-abcf-to-distribute-an-additional-50-free-bamboo-bikes-in-ghanas-ejisu-ashanti-region-and-in-kumbungu-school-district-northern-region-300611983.html

SOURCE African Bicycle Contribution Foundation

