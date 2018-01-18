AgeX CEO Michael D. West to Present in Plenary Session at The World Stem Cell Summit on "Stem Cell Innovations That Will Change the World”

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), today announced that AgeX will present in a Plenary session, "Stem Cell Innovations That Will Change the World – Part 2,” at the World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS) on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Miami. AgeX CEO Michael D. West, Ph.D. will provide an update on AgeX’s core programs in cardiovascular and metabolic disease, including an update on the emerging technology of induced Tissue Regeneration (iTRTM). iTR has the potential to reverse developmental aging, and when applied in the practice of medicine, may unlock the ability of human tissues to regenerate. Also participating in the session will be AgeX’s Vice President of New Technology Discovery, Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D.

More information on the session follows.

Plenary Session: Stem Cell Innovations that will Change the World – Part 2

Date: Thursday, January 25

Time: 10:00-11:00 AM EST

AgeX Speakers: Dr. West and Dr. de Grey

A recording will be made available on the AgeX website.

Dr. West’s presentation at last year’s WSCS is available here.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), is a biotechnology company applying technology relating to cellular immortality and regenerative biology to aging and age-related diseases. The company has three initial areas of product development: pluripotent stem cell-derived brown adipocytes (AGEX-BAT1); vascular progenitors (AGEX-VASC1); and induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR). Initial planned indications for these products are Type 2 diabetes, cardiac ischemia, and tissue regeneration respectively. For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com or connect with the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About BioTime

Biotime is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. The Company’s current clinical programs are targeting three primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell and drug delivery. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent cells, which can become any type of cell in the human body, and cell/drug delivery. Renevia®, a cell delivery product, met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. Submission for approval of Renevia® in the EU is expected to be early 2018, with possible approval and commercial launch in 2018. There were no device related serious adverse events reported. OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in developing countries. There were no related serious adverse events reported. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

