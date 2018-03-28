ATX 3 430 0,3%  Dow 23 820 -0,2%  Nasdaq 6 440 -1,4%  Euro 1,2348 -0,5% 
Agfa-Gevaert Aktie [WKN: 920872 / ISIN: BE0003755692]

28.03.2018 17:40:18

Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - March 28, 2018 - 5.40 p.m. CET 

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Capfi Delen Asset Management nv has announced on March 22, 2018, that it held a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per March 20, 2018 of 5,196,871 voting rights or 3.02% (denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 3% upwards.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,443 million euro in 2017.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Agfa-Gevaert via Globenewswire

