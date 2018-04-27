Aimia announces departure of David Johnston

Group Chief Executive to leave the company on appointment of successor

MONTREAL, April 26, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company, announces today that its Board of Directors and Group Chief Executive David Johnston have mutually agreed on his departure from the company as it continues to evolve and progress on its strategic plan and concurrently implements its enhanced Aeroplan program.

The Board of Directors has been engaged in a process to identify a successor and is confident that it will be able to fill the Group Chief Executive position with an appropriate and qualified executive in the near term. Mr. Johnston will continue to serve as Group Chief Executive pending the appointment of his successor to facilitate a smooth transition.

"I am proud of the results we have achieved over the past year despite significant challenges" said David Johnston, Group Chief Executive. "As Aimia reshapes itself with a tighter business and geographic footprint, it is the right time for me to further my career elsewhere."

Robert E. Brown, Chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, the company and its stakeholders, I would like to thank David for his many years of service to our company and for his important contribution during this transition period for Aimia.

"We are excited about the future of Aimia and the Aeroplan program and we believe that now is the appropriate time for a new CEO to assume leadership of the company."

About Aimia

Aimia Inc.'s (TSX: AIM) data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics provides clients with the customer insights they need to make smarter business decisions and build relevant, rewarding and long-term one-to-one relationships, evolving the value exchange to the mutual benefit of both our clients and consumers.

Aimia partners with groups of companies and individual companies to help generate, collect and analyze customer data and build actionable insights.

Our businesses include Aeroplan in Canada and Air Miles Middle East. The provision of loyalty strategy, program development, implementation and management services for other clients are underpinned by leading products and technology platforms such as the Aimia Loyalty Platform – Enterprise and Aimia Loyalty Platform – SaaS, and through our analytics and insights business, including Intelligent Shopper Solutions. In other markets, we own stakes in loyalty programs, such as Club Premier in Mexico and Think Big, a partnership with Air Asia and Tune Group. Our clients are diverse, and we have industry-leading expertise in the fast-moving consumer goods, retail, financial services, and travel and airline industries globally to deliver against their unique needs.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

