Air Wisconsin Airlines Announces A New Maintenance Base Facility At Appleton International Airport Supporting Significant Job Growth

APPLETON, Wis., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Wisconsin Airlines, operating as United Express on behalf of United Airlines, has announced plans in conjunction with Appleton International Airport and Outagamie County, WI to build a new aircraft maintenance base facility in Appleton. This new facility will be located near the north-west area of the airfield and will have approximately 30,000 square feet of hangar space in addition to 7,000 square feet of office and maintenance support space. Construction of the new state-of-the-art-hangar, which will house up to four regional jets, will commence in early July and will be completed by the end of this year.

The new maintenance facility will add 80 new high paying jobs at Air Wisconsin over the next six months, including the addition of A&P and Avionics Technicians to maintain and accommodate more aircraft as a result of the growth in United Express flights operating into Appleton. Air Wisconsin is offering new A&P and Avionics Technicians bonuses up to $4,500 at the Appleton maintenance base. Additional Maintenance Controllers are also being added and these positions are eligible for $15,000 bonuses with a two year commitment.

"Wisconsin holds a special place in Air Wisconsin's 53 year history," said Christine Deister, President and CEO. "We are proud and delighted to be growing our airline's team in our home state, and investing in our local communities by creating more high-paying jobs with great benefits. The significant increase in our United Express flights serving Appleton and the Fox Cities is indicative of the growth in the local economy, and the need to support that growth by providing increased access to convenient air transportation within the U.S. and world-wide on United Airlines for both business and leisure travelers."

The company is also growing their Milwaukee maintenance base located at General Mitchell International Airport and recently renovated their Dayton maintenance base. The renovation supports the added aircraft and movement of the Maintenance Training Operations Center to the base at Dayton International Airport. Air Wisconsin is offering new A&P and Avionics Technicians up to $14,500 in bonuses in both Dayton and Milwaukee.

Learn more about all of the opportunities available throughout the company at www.airwis.com/careers.

About Air Wisconsin Airlines

Operating as a regional airline in the United States since 1965, Air Wisconsin Airlines performs flying services for United Airlines as United Express from the East Coast to the Rocky Mountains. Their CRJ-200 regional jets carry an estimated 5 million passengers a year and help unite the world by bringing passengers from hometowns large and small to United Airline's hubs that provide them with a gateway to countless global travel destinations. Air Wisconsin's corporate headquarters is located in Appleton, Wisconsin.

