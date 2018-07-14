Airbus Near Blockbuster Deal To Sell $23 Bln Aircraft To AirAsia: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) is closing in on a blockbuster agreement to sell $23 billion of aircraft, based on list prices, to AirAsia Group Bhd.., the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Malaysian airline is reportedly weighing an order for as many as 100 A321neo aircraft. AirAsia is simultaneously close to agreeing to order an additional 34 A330neo widebodies, which would bring its total backlog for that aircraft to 100.

The report specified that the orders are still subject to final talks. While no deal has been reached, the sides are close enough that at least part of the sale could be announced next week during the Farnborough Air Show outside London, the report added.

Airbus declined to comment. AirAsia declined comment.