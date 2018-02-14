ATX 3 391 0,1%  Dow 24 893 1,0%  Nasdaq 6 675 1,9%  Euro 1,2466 0,1% 
Alaska Air Group Aktie [WKN: 869843 / ISIN: US0116591092]

Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and its flight attendants reach tentative merger agreement

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and the Association of Flight Attendants announced today they have reached a tentative merger agreement for the airline's 5,400 flight attendants.

The merger agreement includes competitive pay raises, increase in retirement contributions and quality of life benefits and preserves all productivity of Alaska Airlines existing contract.

"We're thrilled to have reached this major milestone towards integrating our flight attendant work groups," said Jeff Butler, Alaska Airlines' vice president of guest and inflight services. "We have one of the best flight attendant work groups in the industry. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to bring Virgin America and Alaska Airlines together as one and supports our long-term low cost, low fares business philosophy."

Alaska Airlines' flight attendants will conduct a ratification vote that is expected to be completed in April. The tentative merger agreement marks a major milestone in integrating Virgin America and Alaska Airlines flight attendants.

Virgin America flight attendants joined AFA in April 2017, shortly after the merger. Next steps for this work group include combining seniority lists, cross training on Boeing and Airbus, as well as integration of crew scheduling systems, which will be completed in 2019.

The existing five-year contract, which was approved by members in 2014, becomes amendable in December 2019. Alaska Airlines and AFA will begin negotiations for its first joint labor agreement later this year.

Under the Railway Labor Act, which governs collective bargaining agreements in the airline industry, contracts do not expire. Instead they become amendable.

Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Satisfaction Study for 10 consecutive years from 2008 to 2017. Learn more about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-virgin-america-and-its-flight-attendants-reach-tentative-merger-agreement-300599146.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Analysen zu Alaska Air Group Inc.

01.02.18 Alaska Air Group In-line Imperial Capital
26.01.18 Alaska Air Group Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
10.01.18 Alaska Air Group Equal weight Barclays Capital
10.01.18 Alaska Air Group Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.12.17 Alaska Air Group Buy Standpoint Research

