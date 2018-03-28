Alcoa Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) plans to announce its first quarter 2018
financial results on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 after the close of
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The press release with financial results, and a related presentation,
will be available on the "Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com.
A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s twitter handle
@Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.
A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00
p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 and will be webcast live via
Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.
|
Conference Call Information
|
Time:
|
|
|
|
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm. EDT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hosts:
|
|
|
|
Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Call:
|
|
|
|
+1 (877) 883 0383 (Domestic)
|
|
|
|
|
+1 (412) 902 6506 (International)
|
|
|
|
|
Conference ID: 7287517
|
|
|
|
|
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial-in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
|
Go to "Investors” section of the Alcoa
website to listen only and view slides.
Note: Adobe Flash 9 or higher is required. Please refer to the system
check to verify that your computer meets the system requirements.
Click here
if you need the latest version of Adobe Flash.
Replay Information
A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00
p.m. EDT on April 18 until April 25, 2018.
|
Replay:
|
|
|
+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)
|
|
|
|
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)
|
|
|
|
Replay Access Code: 10117355 or in the Events
section of our website.
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please
select this link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
|
|
|
|
Dissemination of Company Information
Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company
developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.
About Alcoa
Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and
aluminum products. Our Company is built on a foundation of strong values
and operating excellence dating back nearly 130 years to the
world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part
of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout
our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough
innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety,
sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us
online on www.alcoa.com,
follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005564/en/