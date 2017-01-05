Alexander Toyota promotes service incentives as part of ToyotaCare protection

YUMA, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- There are many methods used to kick off the new year on the right foot, one of which is making sure that a Toyota vehicle is well-maintained and outfitted with top-tier maintenance to keep it moving forward with efficiency and innovation. To capitalize on this, local dealership Bill Alexander Toyota is giving drivers the chance to save on service packages for their Toyota models as part of the ToyotaCare plan.

There are two main service deals included in ToyotaCare coverage. The first is the No Cost Maintenance Plan, wherein drivers can receive services such as oil filter replacements, tire rotations, fluid level adjustments and vehicle inspections. All services are done by factory-trained OEM technicians, ensuring that consumers will be getting the best work possible done on their vehicles.

The second component of ToyotaCare is 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, which can aid drivers in the event of a break-down on the open road. Services available as part of this plan include jump starting batteries, fuel delivery, towing, winching and more.

All consumers looking to add the ToyotaCare package onto their vehicle purchases can do so at the dealership. No Cost Maintenance protection is valid for up to 2 years or 25,000 miles after buying, whichever comes first. Roadside Assistance covers drivers for an unlimited number of miles through the same two-year span.

Those who would like to schedule service or learn more about the ToyotaCare service plan are encouraged to contact the Bill Alexander Toyota service team by phone at (928) 344-1170 or online at myalexandertoyota.com. Bill Alexander Toyota is located at 889 East 32nd Street in Yuma, Arizona.

