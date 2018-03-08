ATX 3 463 0,7%  Dow 24 895 0,4%  Nasdaq 6 966 0,5%  Euro 1,2309 -0,1% 
ATX P 1 744 0,7%  EStoxx50 3 413 1,1%  Nikkei 21 555 0,9%  CHF 1,1715 0,1% 
DAX 12 356 0,9%  FTSE100 7 203 0,6%  Öl 63,8 -0,1%  Gold 1 318 -0,3% 

Amrep Aktie [WKN: 856767 / ISIN: US0321591051]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

09.03.2018 03:43:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Alexco to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results on March 14, 2018

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American:AXU, TSX:AXR) today advises that it will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results after close of market trading on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 followed by an audio webcast conference call to review those results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern (8:30 a.m. Pacific) on Thursday, March 15, 2018. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-800-319-4610

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-604-638-5340

Confirmation Code#:

Ask to join the Alexco conference call

Live audio webcast:

www.alexcoresource.com

 

Participants should connect five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and an archived audio webcast will be available at www.alexcoresource.com

About Alexco

Alexco Resource Corp. holds the historical high grade Keno Hill Silver District located in Canada'sYukon Territory. Employing a unique business model, Alexco also provides mine-related environmental services, remediation technologies and reclamation and mine closure services to both government and industry clients through the Alexco Environmental Group, its wholly-owned environmental services division.

Please visit the Alexco website at www.alexcoresource.com

Some statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release contain forward-looking information concerning the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods, made as of the date of this news release.  Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of activities and reports.  Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made.  There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Alexco Resource Corp.

Nachrichten zu Amrep CorpShs

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Amrep CorpShs

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amrep CorpShs 7,34 -1,08% Amrep CorpShs

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinn - Trump verhängt Strafzölle
Die Wall Street konnte im Donnerstagshandel ins Plus vorrücken.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH