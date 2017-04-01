ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2357 0,3% 
25.03.2018 21:00:00

Algoma Public Health Nurses, Nurse Practitioners to Hold Second Day of Talks, hoping to avoid a strike

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, March 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Public Health Nurses and Nurse Practitioners (NPs) working for Algoma Public Health Unit are entering into a second day of conciliation talks tomorrow with their employer.

More than 50 Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members have been without a contract since April 1, 2017, and are among the lowest-paid public health nurses in all of Ontario. The two sides held one day of conciliation in late February which failed to achieve an agreement. The nurses hope to avoid being forced out on strike.

ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN, is urging this employer to come to conciliation prepared to offer a fair and respectful contract.

"Our highly skilled nurses provide a full range of services to promote the health of our communities, prevent illness and injury, and protect residents from communicable and infectious disease outbreaks," she said. "Those services – provided to more than 114,000 residents – cover everyone from the smallest babies, to children and teenagers to seniors.

"Every one of our Public Health Nurses and our Nurse Practitioners are dedicated to ensuring the best health for their communities," said McKenna. "After four days of negotiations and one day of conciliation, it is past time for this employer to negotiate a contract to ensure our members are there for their community."

ONA is the union representing 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 16,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses Association

