All hands on deck to respond to the storm

-Hydro One restores power to more than 89,000 customers; 34,000 remain without power-

TORONTO, April 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Freezing rain, high winds and ice pellets that started yesterday afternoon in areas across southwestern and south central Ontario continue to cause power outages to more than 34,000 Hydro One customers. Hydro One crews have made considerable progress, restoring power to more than 89,000 customers, amid hazardous conditions and significant damage including broken poles, downed lines and fallen trees. It is expected that this weather will continue to progress across the province and some Hydro One customers will remain without power overnight.

"Crews have been working around the clock to restore power to our customers. We know that electricity is a lifeline for many families in the winter – especially for those who depend on electric heat. It's all hands on deck until every last customer has their power back," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer.

In preparation for the storm, additional front line crews and Contact Centre staff were placed on standby to respond to impacted areas and assist customers. Since Friday, the Company has been mobilizing crews from parts of the province where there is no threat of freezing rain or storm damage so they can support the restoration effort. Over 350 resources including line maintainers, foresters, support staff and technicians have been mobilized to southwestern Ontario and more than 500 have been mobilized province-wide. As power restoration work is completed in one area, associated crews are dispatched to new areas needing their attention. In total, up to 1,400 resources plus support staff will be deployed at first light tomorrow once the hazardous weather subsides.

Currently areas most affected include: (as of 6:30 p.m.)

Location Customers affected: Algoma 1,900 Aylmer 4,400 Beachville 4,400 Clinton 15,900 Dundas 1,600 Norfolk 3,100 Simcoe 3,200 Strathroy 1,800

Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235, download the free Hydro One power outage app or visit www.HydroOne.com/stormcenter. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages at HydroOne.com/MyAccount.

Hydro One reminds all customers to restock their 72-hour emergency preparedness kit. The kit should contain:

Windup or battery-powered flashlight

Windup or battery-powered radio

Batteries for your flashlight and radio

Water (recommend 2 litres per person/day)

Canned or dried food that won't spoil

Manual can opener

Cash and any medical items you require

Blanket

Candles and matches

First Aid Kit

Portable charger for cell phone

